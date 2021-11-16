ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Product shortage at Okanagan grocery stores, due to highway closures

By Jen Zielinski
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a busy two days at FreshCo in Kelowna. Customers are stocking up on various products after access between the Lower Mainland and the rest of B.C. was cut off due to floods and mudslides. As of Tuesday, Nov. 16, there is no detour available or estimated time...

