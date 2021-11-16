Product shortage at Okanagan grocery stores, due to highway closures
By Jen Zielinski
thefreepress.ca
6 days ago
It’s been a busy two days at FreshCo in Kelowna. Customers are stocking up on various products after access between the Lower Mainland and the rest of B.C. was cut off due to floods and mudslides. As of Tuesday, Nov. 16, there is no detour available or estimated time...
Vancouver, Canada’s third-largest city, is cut off from the rest of the country by land after days of storms caused flooding and mudslides that have blocked major highways and rail lines. In response to what local officials are calling the storm of the century, British Columbia declared a state of...
Canada's west coast is reeling from catastrophic flooding after a major storm destroyed roads, houses and bridges in what may be the costliest natural disaster in the country's history. A state of emergency has been declared in British Columbia (BC) - Canada's western-most province - in the wake of the...
Relentless rain battered Canada's Pacific coast on Monday, forcing a town's evacuation and trapping motorists as mudslides, rocks and debris were washed across major highways. Some 275 people, according to local media, were stuck overnight in their cars between two mudslides on Highway 7 near the town of Agassiz in British Columbia.
ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia (Reuters) – Searchers located three bodies swept away by landslides in British Columbia, officials said on Saturday, after record rainfall that paralyzed parts of the province, leading to food and fuel shortages. Canada’s westernmost province declared a state of emergency after a phenomenon known as an “atmospheric...
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The death toll from torrential rains, flooding and mudslides in Canada's westernmost province, British Columbia, has risen to four people. The bodies of three men were recovered from a mudslide on Duffy Lake Road, federal police confirmed Saturday, bringing the death toll to four after a woman's body was also recovered on Monday.
The British Columbia Coroners Service has confirmed the discovery of three more bodies near the village of Pemberton, bringing to four the number of people who died in a landslide caused by heavy rains that swept vehicles off the road.The search continues for a fifth body, chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a statement Saturday.The mudslide occurred Monday when a wave of rock and debris covered a section of the highway between Lillooet and Pemberton.The body of a woman was recovered Monday.Lapointe said another body was recovered Wednesday and two additional bodies were found on Thursday.“Efforts continued Friday to...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – People are being warned about a shortage in products for the holiday season, and retailers are already experiencing empty shelves. This as experts are warning of the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in history. The issues being caused by a supply chain crisis that’s impacting Americans nationwide. According to Jerry Pacheco, the […]
Officials in flood-stricken western Canada announced travel and fuel restrictions Friday as the region grapples with supply difficulties, the latest on a list of struggles caused by torrential rains. "We are asking people not to travel through severely affected areas –- for their own well-being, but also to make sure the fuel we do have goes toward the services people need in this time of crisis," Farnworth said.
The death toll from record flooding in western Canada has risen to four, with a fifth person still missing, local authorities there said Saturday.
Torrential rains hit southwestern British Columbia last Sunday and Monday causing widespread flooding and landslides that damaged or destroyed roads and bridges.
The body of a woman was found on Monday, near a large section of highway that had been swept away by a mudslide.
That highway, which links Vancouver to remote northern parts of the province, was reopened Saturday for "essential travel only," the authorities said.
A full closure at Fagan Creek Bridge at milepost 0.13 is scheduled to close beginning Monday, Nov. 15, through Saturday, Nov. 20. The work will remove the existing three Ton load limitation and is expected to last for over 10 years. Tillamook County Public Works will pave the project upon...
When flood waters swept away the highways in and out of Tricia Thorpe’s small town in the Canadian province of British Columbia, there was no way in or out for days. For a while, it seemed the road out of her property would be destroyed too. “My eldest daughter thought...
Crews in British Columbia raced to clear debris from motorways and repair dykes as the Canadian province braced for more downpours on Sunday, just days after record rainfall led to the deaths of four people, brought parts of the province to a standstill and sparked shortages of food and fuel.
Canada’s federal government pledged to help flood-hit British Columbia as the province faces more rain starting Monday. The Canadian armed forces are sending more than 500 troops and have 12 aircraft working to assist in relief efforts for at least the next 30 days, with thousands more troops available if needed, federal ministers including Bill Blair, minister of emergency preparedness, and Anita Anand, minister of national defence, said in a press conference Sunday.
Canadian cannabis company Tokyo Smoke said Monday it will be the the first cannabis merchant to list itself using Uber Eats, a unit of Uber Canada . Customers may now place orders for Tokyo Smoke products on Uber Eats and pick up their order at Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario. Orders will be fulfilled within an hour of the order being placed. Uber Eats built a dedicated section on its digital marketplace for Tokyo Smoke's virtual stores.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In the middle of the holiday travel rush, there’s another kind of rush as well: the rush for the COVID-19 booster shot.
Many booster shot clinics have seen unprecedentedly long lines as families rush to be doubly vaccinated for the holidays.
Particularly walk-in clinics have seen car lines around the block with the high demand for these booster shots.
One clinic in San Mateo saw particularly long lines.
“It’s worth getting in line,” said one woman, despite waiting for what might as well be the drive-thru at In-N-Out during rush hour.
By noon, the clinic had to turn people away due to an inability to vaccinate so many.
Being the first weekend the booster shot was available to all adults, lines were to be expected. However, many clinics did not realize that the demand would be this high.
VELVA, N.D. – Due to ongoing problems with the supply chain, many customers are having a hard time getting their hands on food items, making dinner time somewhat of a challenge. However, Brenda McCasson, a local grocery store owner in Velva, is taking matters into her own hands by making...
ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Searchers located three bodies swept away by landslides in British Columbia, officials said on Saturday, after record rainfall that paralyzed parts of the province, leading to food and fuel shortages. Canada's westernmost province declared a state of emergency after a phenomenon known as...
Comments / 0