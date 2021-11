Frederick Duckloe & Sons will stop selling from its storefront Sunday at 5 p.m. The store will be open Sunday at noon for a final five hours, but the Portland furniture business is not done yet, even after 162 years. Third-generation co-owner Fred Duckloe said online factory sales will continue into the second quarter of next year, and if things go well, possibly longer.

PORTLAND, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO