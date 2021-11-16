ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second-round Stat Stuffers

By DONOVAN STEWART Main Street Preps
Cover picture for the articleBig-time performances helped several teams win TSSAA playoff games last week. Rhea County sophomore Ethan Davis led the way by rushing for 359 yards and scoring six touchdowns to lead the Golden Eagles to the Class 5A quarterfinals. Here’s the statewide list of Stat Stuffers:. Seth Birchfield, RB, Cloudland:...

Andalusia Star News

Andalusia preps for second round against Demopolis

After delivering a big first round win on the road last week, Andalusia (7-4) returns home for round two of the 5A playoffs against Demopolis (7-4) Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Both teams began the postseason on the right foot. The Bulldogs made the trip to Sylacauga and had over 500 offensive yards in a 42-7 win. The Tigers dispatched B.C. Rain at home, 49-7.
ANDALUSIA, AL
Hammond Daily Star

Ponchatoula dominates en route to second round

Ponchatoula’s defense dominated its opening round playoff game against Lafayette, allowing -1 total rushing yards on 34 attempts, to move into the second round with a 45-6 win. On the Green Wave’s first drive, quarterback Nolan Tribble hit Amorion Walker for a 44-yard pass to put the Green Wave on...
on3.com

4-star wideout Barion Brown announcing commitment Wednesday

After a number of interesting turns, the recruitment of Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn wide receiver Barion Brown is coming to a close. One of the country’s elite wideouts in this recruiting cycle, Brown announced Monday that he will make his college commitment on Wednesday. Brown is the No. 51 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On3’s own rankings peg him as a five-star prospect and the No. 23 overall player in the country.
highlandernews.com

Faith Academy advances to the second round of playoffs

The Faith Academy football team advanced to the second round of the TAPPS playoffs after a 48-0 win on Saturday over Ovilla Christian School of Red Oak. The Flames will play Allen Academy of Bryan in the second round. Date and time are yet to be determined. Contributed/Faith Academy of Marble Falls.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Johnson City Press

Too many mistakes for 'Blazers in second-round loss

GRAY — A manageable situation turned ugly in a hurry for Daniel Boone, and the Trailblazers were subsequently blown out of Nathan Hale Stadium in Friday’s second round of the TSSAA Class 5A football playoffs. Knoxville Central parlayed three Boone turnovers — all within a couple minutes late in the...
GRAY, TN
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Big second half leads Indians to second round

IAHS welcomed the Choctaw Central Warriors to Indian Stadium for a tribal war for the first round of the Class 4A Playoffs. It was a slow start for the Indians as they could not get an offensive rhythm in the first quarter, and Choctaw Central controlled the time of possession with several quarterback runs. At the end of one the game was tied at 0-0.
dailypostathenian.com

State-ranked Powell awaits Cherokees in second round

One of the top high school football players in the country will be lining up against McMinn County this Friday, but the Cherokees are not going to let that fact change who they are or how they got this far. When the Tribe travels to Powell High School, north of...
wcyb.com

Greeneville to face Knox Fulton in second round

Greeneville passed their first playoff test last week with a 49-14 win over South Doyle. This week, the Greene Devils will play another Knoxville school, Fulton. Fulton beat Volunteer in the opening round of the playoffs. Greeneville is 11-0 on the season and their closest game all year has been...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Rowsey brothers send Biggersville to second round

BIGGERSVILLE • Biggersville’s season was on the line late in the fourth quarter on Friday night against South Delta, but the Rowsey brothers’ connection pulled through. Sophomore quarterback Drew Rowsey hit his older brother, junior Dylan Rowsey, for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 3:09 left for the 28-24 win, punching the Lions’ ticket into the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
Aiken Standard

Prep Football Second Round Playoff Preview Capsules

West Florence (8-2) at South Aiken (8-1) South Aiken defeated West Florence 17-14 on Aug. 19, 2005. Both teams may feel like they're looking in a mirror Friday night, as each team has the identity of being a strong running team with a relentless defense. In that case, this game will come down to whoever is able to do a better job of stopping what they're best at doing. South Aiken will have to limit the mistakes on offense against a West Florence defense that will pester the T-Breds all night. Their run game produced 364 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 28-14 win over Wilson, but they'll need to show that they're a threat in the passing game as they advance deeper into the playoffs. Quarterback Terrence Smith is the Aiken Standard Player of the Week after rushing for 206 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Jevon Edwards added 142 and a score of his own. West Florence will have to figure out a way to stop them to force the T-Breds to throw. Conversely, South Aiken will have to slow down Terry McKithen (188 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in last week's 28-15 win over James Island) to make Deuce Hudson beat them with his arm. Expect a slugfest.
AIKEN, SC
polkio.com

Titans advance to second round matchup against Sherwood

WEST SALEM — With excellent efficiency, West Salem’s football team made quick work Friday of putting the first round of the state playoffs behind them. The Titans made few mistakes in a 42-0 victory at home over Jefferson. The win put West Salem (9-1) into a second-round home match-up with...
SHERWOOD, OR
cartercountysports.com

Hampton Upends Rockwood In Second Round

Hampton wasn’t going to be denied on Friday. The Bulldogs captured a 47-18 victory over Region 2 No. 1 seed Rockwood on the road in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday night. Hampton advances to the state quarterfinals where they will travel to Oneida next Friday....
HAMPTON, TN
Tehechapi News

Tomahawks look forward to second round of playoffs

The Tehachapi Tomahawks are expecting Nov. 13 to be a super Saturday as three of the four Tomahawk teams move along into the second round of post-season playoffs. Both freshmen and sophomore Tomahawks earned an automatic advancement into the second round, wrapping up regular season first seed in each division.
Jonesboro Sun

Bradley leads Raiders to second round

JONESBORO — While Hot Springs managed to contain Nettleton quarterback Cameron Scarlett with the exception of one run, the Trojans had no answer for Raider running back Koby Bradley. Bradley scored four touchdowns Friday night as the Raiders remained unbeaten with a 33-14 victory in the first round of the...
mainstreetpreps.com

White leads Montgomery Central to second round

The Montgomery Central Indians are moving on in the Tennessee football state tournament for the first time since 2018 after a comfortable 33-14 win over Jackson South Side on Friday. Despite being the lower seed and visitors, the Indians went south and took over the game immediately. They scored on...
Lowell Sun

Billerica, Wilmington football gears up for second round

BILLERICA/FOXBORO – There were five and now it’s down to two local high school teams, who have a chance to become state champions. On Friday night, the No. 2 seed Billerica Indians will play host to the No. 7 Hanover Hawks in a Division 2 quarterfinal match-up (7 pm at BMHS) and on Saturday night, the No. 11 seed Wilmington Wildcats will travel to face the No. 3 seed Foxboro Warriors in a Division 4 quarterfinal match-up (6 pm at the Ahern Middle School).
BILLERICA, MA
mayfield-messenger.com

Mayfield hosts Murray in second round rematch

Friday night’s matchup between the Mayfield Cardinals (9-1) and the Murray Tigers (8-2) is shaping up to be one of the best games in the state. The Cardinals will have the opportunity to silence the naysayers as they look to avenge losses in their last two meetings with the Tigers at CFSB War Memorial Stadium.
MAYFIELD, KY
Nashville Post

Undefeated Summit eliminates Brentwood in second round

The Brentwood Bruin’s chances of upsetting the Summit Spartans disappeared when quarterback Davis White left the game with an apparent concussion in the second quarter. White was hit by Summit outside linebacker Keaten Wade after completing a pass with Brentwood (7-5) trailing 14-3 with 8:09 left in the first half. The Bruins, unfortunately, just weren’t the same without him.
