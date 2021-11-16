ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ron DeSantis Honors National Adoption Month

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aedr7_0cypdhvU00

This month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation recognizing November as National Adoption Month in Florida, an annual observance to celebrate the thousands of children who are adopted from foster care and bring awareness to the many children who are still waiting to find forever families.

“This month is one of gratitude for the more than 2,600 families that adopted children from our foster care system this past year,” said DeSantis. “Not only am I thankful for these adoptive parents but also for the many partners, advocates and child welfare professionals across the state who work tirelessly to ensure children have the opportunity to lead happy, stable lives through adoption.”

“Every child deserves to have a caring and loving environment to grow and learn. I’ve had the honor of witnessing adoption ceremonies in Florida, and the joy, care and love between the families was overwhelming,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “National Adoption Month is an important time to recognize those who provide loving homes for children. By expanding your family through adoption, you are enriching a young life and allowing them to reach their full potential.”

“The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has put a great emphasis on strengthening biological families with robust supports and services, but we still have children in need of permanent, safe homes,” said DCF Sec. Shevaun Harris. “There are approximately 4,500 children in need or going through the process of adoption right now, with around 800 who don’t have an identified potential adoptive family yet. I urge Floridians to consider adoption from the dependency system.”

“Adoption Month is such an important time,” said Amanda Cruce, the president of Florida’s Foster/Adoptive Parent Association. “It brings children, families and communities together to support each other. Adoption isn’t a simple joining but the work of many to bring interconnected children and systems together. Florida FAPA is so thankful for the support on the national, state and local level to make these connections a well-loved reality.”

In fiscal year 2020-2021, DCF reports that more than 3,800 children were adopted through foster care. Throughout the month, Florida’s Community-Based Care agencies will host family events and adoption finalization ceremonies in celebration of National Adoption Month. Individuals who are interested in adopting children from foster care can visit AdoptFlorida.org to learn more about the process.

Comments / 10

Palazzola Joseph
5d ago

Wonderful article and I am proud of our governor and our First Lady Casey for their support for such a worthy cause.

Reply
5
Related
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis: First Lady Casey DeSantis to Launch Anti-Drug Effort

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the launch of First Lady Casey DeSantis’ statewide initiative: “The Facts. Your Future.”. This program directly youth in Florida to improve their understanding of the effects of drug abuse and empower teens to reach their full potential. Through a series of school assemblies, “The Facts. Your Future.” will provide an interactive space for schools to educate their students on the consequential impacts of substance abuse.
POLITICS
westorlandonews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Bobblehead Unveiled

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The bobblehead features the Sunshine State’s 46th governor, a Republican who assumed office on January 8th, 2019. A former U.S. Representative for Florida’s Sixth District, DeSantis is a decorated U.S. Navy veteran who received the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service and the Iraq Campaign Medal.
POLITICS
ABC Action News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now has Hall of Fame bobblehead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to the Hall of Fame. Well, at least his bobblehead is. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Friday that Florida's Republican governor now has a bobblehead in his likeness. DeSantis joins 14 other state governors to...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $13 Million for JAA for New Infrastructure at Cecil Airport and Spaceport

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $13 million in awards to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) for new infrastructure at the Cecil Airport and Spaceport. This funding will support the construction of nearly two miles of roadway and extend the corresponding utilities to provide access to underdeveloped property located on the east side of Cecil Airport and Spaceport. This project will more than double the number of jobs available at the facility, bringing the total number of jobs at the airport and spaceport to 6,251. Of the $13 million in funding, $6 million is from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, $4 million from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Space Florida is contributing $3 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WPBF News 25

Gov. Ron DeSantis files to run for governor again in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is officially running for re-election in the 2022 Florida gubernatorial race. He filed paperwork Friday, and received the acknowledgment letter Monday, according to campaign documents. The latest: WPBF 25 News coverage on Politics. DeSantis's first campaign treasurer's report will be due on Dec. 10,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis vows action against Joe Biden’s ‘midnight flights’

Questions remain about what DeSantis can do about undocumented immigrants dropped in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to take action against “contractors” bringing undocumented immigrants to Florida at the behest of the federal government, though the exact parameters of those moves remain vague. The Governor, appearing Monday on ‘Tucker Carlson...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
Person
Ron Desantis
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis lines up with Kyle Rittenhouse

DeSantis sent an email to backers: 'Kenosha, Rittenhouse, and Media Lies.'. The fate of Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in the deaths of two men and shooting of a third during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, rests in the hands of a jury, but it has drawn interest from far afield, including from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
POLITICS
WCJB

BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis announces run for reelection in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Covering the state, Governor Ron DeSantis officially filed to run for reelection in 2022. The state’s Republican governor is the early favorite to beat the other 15 candidates looking to unseat him. The three candidates with the highest-profile running against DeSantis are former Governor and now...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis’ 2024 odds improve after Tuesday’s election results

Money moves toward DeSantis 2024, an offshore bookie notes. Republicans won key victories in off-year elections Tuesday, boosting Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ 2024 odds with at least one sports book. The oddsmakers at BoyleSports have trimmed DeSantis’ odds to 9/1 from 12/1. The sportsbook notes that while “former President Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Welfare#Foster Parents#State Of Florida#Floridians
WPTV

Gov. Ron DeSantis outlines budget requests for education

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's governor was in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning to outline his education budget proposal for the next fiscal year. Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran for the announcement. "Fortunately in the state of Florida, we're at a very strong budget position....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WESH

Gov. Ron DeSantis proposes pay increase, bonuses for teachers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is again proposing to increase teacher wages and to provide another round of bonuses. DeSantis gave highlights Wednesday of what's to come when he announces his full education budget proposal. That includes $600 million to raise teacher salaries $1,000 bonuses to the state’s nearly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Commercial

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces over $1 billion in education budget recommendations

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his office is working on over $1 billion in education budget recommendations for the upcoming fiscal year, during a news conference at Jacksonville Classical Academy Wednesday. "We've invested in increasing teacher pay. We've invested in early learning. We've expanded school choice," DeSantis said. "We've invested in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cbslocal.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Opens 2022 Campaign Account

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF/CNN) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed paperwork to formally launch his 2022 re-election campaign, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the country’s most closely watched and expensive gubernatorial races. DeSantis opened a campaign account Friday that is a key initial step in running,...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy