Shop local in Lake Oswego this holiday season

By Clara Howell
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

The Arts Council of Lake Oswego's Holiday Marketplace returned Nov. 16 and will run until Dec. 24.

The Arts Council of Lake Oswego is encouraging people to consider pieces of art for gifts this year.

People can browse the Holiday Marketplace from Nov. 16 until Dec. 24 at the ARTspace Gallery, 380 A Ave., Suite A.

Artwork for sale includes wood pieces, ceramics, jewelry, ornaments, cards and other handmade crafts. The proceeds go toward the artists as well as the programming the ACLO offers.

"Holiday Marketplace offers locally sourced hand-crafted wares in our new beautiful space located within City Hall," ACLO Executive Director Nicole Nathan said. "Through Dec 24, people can feel good knowing they're supporting local artists, and their local arts nonprofit. Patrons are investing in our community by selecting and gifting a work made by a local artisan, while also supporting the community-enriching programs of the Arts Council."

People can shop the display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Masks are required and capacity limits will be in place. For those who cannot attend or don't feel comfortable shopping in person, there's an online marketplace on ACLO's website.

For more information and for the full listing of artists, visit the ACLO's website.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

