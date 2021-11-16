One for All and All for Rugby

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
Coming into the season as the No. 25 team in the nation, the Longhorns have exceeded expectations so far with a hot 3–0 start to the year. The Texas defense has been on display throughout these first three games, especially in its thrilling victory over No. 3 Stanford on Nov. 14, forcing key turnovers and contesting every shot.
After a thrilling performance against Virginia on the road, the Texas men’s and women’s dive teams returned to their home pool this Thursday through Saturday to compete in the Texas Diving Invitational. On Thursday, the Longhorn women took two top three finishes in the 3-meter event. Freshman Hailey Hernandez came...
The Ole Miss Rebels climbed two spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll to No. 8 in the country on Sunday. Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC) is coming off of a 31-17 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night. The Rebels finished the 2021 season undefeated at 7-0 inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mike Keith sits down with Titans OLB Bud Dupree to discuss his presence on the Titans. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/titans. Follow us...
The Oakland Raiders team bus was almost to its destination, Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., when it stopped. Eldridge Dickey, the team's third-string quarterback, could see the commotion up front, where police officers were huddling with team officials. Eventually, word trickled through the aisles: There were fears of a potential gunman on the premises.
The No. 13 Texas men’s cross country team finished in 14th place at the 2021 NCAA Division I cross country championships, marking the second-straight 10k of the season for the men’s team. At Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida, junior Yaseen Abdalla led the Longhorns, crossing the finish line first...
Mike Keith sits down with Titans DL Denico Autry to discuss his presence on the Titans. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/titans. Follow us...
There’s always more room to fall for Texas. Just as the Longhorns seemed to have hit rock bottom after losing to Kansas last week, they came out flat and completely out of it at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Four straight three-and-outs. Wide-open West Virginia receivers. A team...
Nalani Iosia had herself one special birthday party at Gregory Gym during Texas volleyball’s last regular season home game. The libero, who turned 19 Friday, played a pivotal role in tackling Kansas State’s tough defense throughout the first portion of the match. In the first set, Iosia sank two service aces, one of which yielded a five-point scoring run for No. 2 Texas to take control of the match in an eventual 3-0 sweep.
Men’s basketball beat writer Christina Huang answers your questions about Texas men’s basketball, from recruiting to conference play and everything in-between. Q: Are there any prospects that Texas is recruiting that would give the team more height?. Christina Huang: Chris Beard recently announced the signings of 6-foot-3-inch point guard Arterio...
Andrew Booth is projected by some to be a first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft, making it likely that this season at Clemson is the last for the Tigers' junior cornerback. But could Clemson lose its (...)
Welcome to the 14th edition of the Texan Tuesday Football Talk, where Daily Texan football beat reporters Matthew Boncosky and Nathan Han discuss, of course, Texas football. Nathan Han: We’re on Week 14 of writing these discussions and close to the end of the season, so I’ll start off with this question that friend of the program Joe Cook was asking each senior in Monday’s media availability: What’s been your favorite moment covering Texas football?
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
Much has been made about Dan Mullen’s job security as of late. However, most have agreed that the Florida Gators head coach should be back in 2022. That might no longer be the case, though. Florida won on Saturday, but in ugly fashion, as the Gators allowed 42 first-half points...
Comments / 0