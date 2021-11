MISSOULA — You can't help but wonder how much careful consideration and planning went into that one, game-swaying play. It wasn't just the six points that Montana snagged when senior quarterback Cam Humphrey hit true freshman running back Junior Bergen for a 74-yard touchdown pass on the second snap from scrimmage. It was the symbolic nature of the incident, with Montana State senior linebacker Troy Andersen getting fooled and failing to follow the sprinting Bergen up the middle on his route.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO