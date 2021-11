Beatlemania is making its way onto Disney+. And we have our first in-depth look at Peter Jackson's new docuseries The Beatles: Get Back. Announced back in March of 2020, this docuseries will cover the making of the Beatles' 1970 album Let it Be, through to their final performance together as a group (the famous surprise rooftop concert in London). The last album the group recorded before their 1970 break-up, this period in the band's history is one of rising tensions between the artists which eventually bubbled to the surface.

