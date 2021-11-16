Taylor Holcomb

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
indianapublicradio.org

Faith leaders petition Holcomb to focus on the climate crisis

Hoosier faith advocates and leaders petitioned Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to address the climate crisis. Diverse representatives from faith organizations asked legislators to declare climate change a significant threat and establish a task force to study the issue in the upcoming session. The petition, organized by nonprofit Hoosier Interfaith for...
SOCIETY
eaglecountryonline.com

Governor Holcomb Declares Nov. 15 America Recycles Day

INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued a Proclamation declaring Nov. 15 America Recycles Day in the State of Indiana. In partnership with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), the Proclamation recognizes the 24th America Recycles Day, which is a nationally recognized day for businesses, government agencies, and individuals to consider the importance of recycling.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Faith Group Pushes For Climate Action With Declaration To Holcomb

Faith Group Pushes For Climate Action With Declaration To Holcomb. INDIANAPOLIS—“It’s something that we share as a community, and we need to care for it as a community, otherwise we all suffer for it,” said declaration signer Rev. Doug Kaufman. Hoosier Interfaith Power and Light (IPL) has gathered over 700...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

Holcomb weighs potential tax cuts in 2022 or 2023 legislative sessions

Listen to the broadcast version of this story. Gov. Eric Holcomb said discussions are well underway to potentially cut taxes in the upcoming legislative session. Holcomb also suggested those tax cuts might wait until 2023, when lawmakers write a new state budget. Indiana has enjoyed record revenues and surpluses in...
POLITICS
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Newsom picks cabinet energy adviser Reynolds for CPUC president

Gov. Gavin Newsom named Alice Reynolds, his senior adviser for energy, to be the next president of the California Public Utilities Commission. Reynolds, who is from Sacramento, will replace Marybel Batjer, who announced in September that she would retire at the end of this year, just over two years into her six-year term at the regulatory agency.
INDUSTRY
Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star Editorial: Holcomb, Rokita and misplaced priorities

The latest COVID-19 case numbers are trending upwards. Health experts are expressing concern that we may be seeing the start of a new wave of infections and deaths, driven by colder weather and people gathering for inside activities. A year ago, as the pandemic raged and release of the first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

Developer details update on $78M NuLu project, unveils new investment campaign

Nick Campisano gives some details about the new high-profile project, as well as an easy way to invest in local development. KY Inno's annual Startups to Watch list highlights early-stage companies that are poised to make big moves in the coming year. This year, we look to spotlight 22 Kentucky startups to watch in 2022. Nominations are now open.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

3 trends shaping business in 2021

As the workforce shifts back to in-person working after an unprecedented year of economic challenges, many business leaders are grappling with the new need to accommodate a hybrid work model while also recuperating from financial strains and planning for the future. As more and more business is done online and the global economy continues to recover, forward-thinking business leaders should be aware of these three trends — and specifically how they might impact growth and business success in the future.
ECONOMY
Arizona Mirror

Three Arizona tribes receive HUD grant for COVID-19 relief

In an effort to protect the community’s most precious assets, the Cocopah Indian Tribe is moving forward with plans to buy homes for its elderly population after receiving a $1 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding from the grant is for elders from the Cocopah Indian Tribe […] The post Three Arizona tribes receive HUD grant for COVID-19 relief appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

In lieu of path to citizenship, advocates cheer immigration reforms in spending bill

While a pathway to citizenship was nixed in the most recent version of the Build Back Better Act, a flagship legislation part of President Joe Biden’s agenda, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and immigration advocates still welcome the protections from deportation expected to impact about 6.5 million undocumented immigrants.   Under the House version of the spending […] The post In lieu of path to citizenship, advocates cheer immigration reforms in spending bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Holcomb Names Three Things That Need To Happen To End Public Health Emergency

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric Holcomb released a statement on Tuesday about the potential end to the statewide public health emergency. On November 1, Holcomb extended the state’s public health emergency another 30 days. While the executive order maintains critical assistance for Hoosiers, Holcomb instructed his staff and relevant agencies to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
casscountyonline.com

Gov. Holcomb issues statement regarding the public health emergency

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today offered the following statement. “When extending the last state public health emergency for another 30 days, I asked my team to bring me a plan that would allow us to wind it down responsibly. They have presented me a plan that identifies three key items that must be preserved if I am to responsibly allow the state public health emergency to expire.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

