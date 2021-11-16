Trina Phillips

Nearly 1 million square feet of new development at Carlyle Crossing in Alexandria is rounding the finish as tenants begin moving in. The $400 million megaproject — highly visible along a stretch of the Capital Beltway — has begun leasing out its 741 residential apartments, which will sit above 210,000 square feet of retail, most notably a Wegmans grocery store. Bethesda's Stonebridge Associates and Chicago-based Creek Lane Capital have been building the multitower development, an expansion of Hoffman Town Center, for more than two years. The project along Mandeville Lane is slated to deliver of its first two towers — Reese and Dylan — next month.
