Real Estate

Trina Phillips

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrina Phillips joins Notarize as a Strategic Client Executive after a storied 20-year career educating and supporting...

bizjournals

Zillow is cancelling hundreds more home contracts across the country

More homeowners across the country are getting breakup calls from Zillow Offers, offering thousands of dollars to break off homeowners' contracts to sell their homes to Zillow. Could litigation be brewing as a result? Experts share their thoughts. Latinx Business Leadership Awards 2022: Individuals. The Silicon Valley Business Journal is...
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Developer details update on $78M NuLu project, unveils new investment campaign

Nick Campisano gives some details about the new high-profile project, as well as an easy way to invest in local development. KY Inno's annual Startups to Watch list highlights early-stage companies that are poised to make big moves in the coming year. This year, we look to spotlight 22 Kentucky startups to watch in 2022. Nominations are now open.
REAL ESTATE
State
Colorado State
bizjournals

National author says Ohio has the opportunity to provide 'middle-class dream'

With a pro-business climate and centralized proximity to much of the nation, Joel Kotkin, a presidential fellow in urban futures at California's Chapman University and author of multiple books on urbanism, said Ohio holds potential to become a manufacturing powerhouse. Beyond that, he said, the state is well-positioned to give...
OHIO STATE
SmartAsset

What Constitutes a Buyer’s Market?

A buyer’s market occurs when more goods or services are offered for sale than there are buyers to buy them. Buyer’s markets feature low prices and ample selection, which represent advantages for buyers. Sellers in a buyer’s market must confront … Continue reading → The post What Constitutes a Buyer’s Market? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
TIME

Buying a House Feels Impossible These Days. Here Are 6 Innovative Paths to Homeownership

A dozen Grade-A eggs will run you about $0.40 more than they did a year ago, and you’ll have to fork over $0.66 more for a pound of ground beef. At the gas pump, a gallon of unleaded is now $1.23 higher than it was in 2020. But few year-over-year price increases compare to what’s happened to the American housing market. The sale price of a median home in the U.S. has ballooned by more than $67,000 in the past year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis — surging from just under $338,000 to nearly $405,000.
REAL ESTATE
Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

Inflation chips away at SNAP boost

Since October, SNAP recipients have seen a boost in the amount of monthly food benefits they receive. But inflation is making some foods much more expensive, meaning those benefits don’t stretch as far. A family of four on SNAP is now seeing $53 a month more in food benefits. The...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Florida among best states for tiny homes, says report

Florida is among the best states in the nation when it comes to living in a tiny home, according to a new report by IPX1031 Investment Property Exchange Services Inc., a part of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF). The methodology used to determine the best states for tiny homes included...
FLORIDA STATE
bizjournals

Want your tax refund early? This Chicago startup can help.

Instead of waiting until you file your taxes to receive your refund, a Chicago startup will now let you access your money year-round, giving Americans a monthly paycheck boost instead of a one-time annual deposit. Klover announced Tuesday that it's offering a new feature that lets users get access to...
CHICAGO, IL
bizjournals

Shelby County suburb makes top 10 most affordable places to live in Tenn.

Atoka, the small city 30 miles north of Downtown Memphis, has been named the state's most affordable place to live. Moreover, Atoka's next-door neighbor, Munford, is ranked second overall in the state. The ranking comes from New York-based financial and technology company SmartAsset. To compile a list of the most...
TENNESSEE STATE
bizjournals

Want to live above a Wegmans? Have a look at Alexandria's Carlyle Crossing.

Nearly 1 million square feet of new development at Carlyle Crossing in Alexandria is rounding the finish as tenants begin moving in. The $400 million megaproject — highly visible along a stretch of the Capital Beltway — has begun leasing out its 741 residential apartments, which will sit above 210,000 square feet of retail, most notably a Wegmans grocery store. Bethesda's Stonebridge Associates and Chicago-based Creek Lane Capital have been building the multitower development, an expansion of Hoffman Town Center, for more than two years. The project along Mandeville Lane is slated to deliver of its first two towers — Reese and Dylan — next month.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

New self-storage building proposed near Lake Nona

The project is part of a larger mixed-use development. Do you know any young professionals who stand out from the crowd? Orlando Business Journal is looking for 40 promising business executives and professionals under the age of 40 in our area. Nominate today!
REAL ESTATE

