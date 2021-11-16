ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Ipilimumab/Nivolumab Improves Survival in Melanoma With Brain Metastases

By Jonah Feldman
targetedonc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CheckMate 204 study showed overall survival benefit of combination nivolumab/ipilimumab to patients with melanoma brain metastases. An immunotherapy combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) demonstrated overall survival (OS) benefit in patients with melanoma and brain metastases, according to a press release from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer...

www.targetedonc.com

targetedonc.com

Adding Camrelizumab to Chemotherapy Improves Survival in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic ESCC

Results from the phase 3 ESCORT-1st trial have demonstrated promise for the combination of camrelizumab and chemotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The addition of camrelizumab to chemotherapy improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with advanced metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Neoadjuvant Nivolumab/Chemo Combo Yields Significant EFS Improvement in Resectable NSCLC

Findings from the CheckMate 816 trial indicated that the combination of nivolumab and chemotherapy as neoadjuvant therapy resulted in a significant event-free survival benefit for patients with resectable non–small cell lung cancer. Treatment with neoadjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) plus chemotherapy resulted in a significant improvement in event-free survival (EFS) among patients...
CANCER
EurekAlert

Immunotherapy-chemotherapy treatment coupled with in-depth genomic analyses leads to improved survival for patients with mesothelioma

Combining the immunotherapy agent durvalumab with the chemotherapy agents pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin may provide a new treatment option for patients who have inoperable pleural mesothelioma, a cancer of the tissues lining the lungs, according to a phase II clinical trial led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and the Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.
CANCER
healio.com

Nivolumab-chemotherapy combination extends EFS in resectable NSCLC

The addition of nivolumab to neoadjuvant chemotherapy significantly improved EFS among patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer, according to topline data released by the agent’s manufacturer. Nivolumab (Opdivo, Bristol Myers Squibb) is a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. It is approved in the United States for several indications, including treatment...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Enfortumab Vedotin Improves Survival Outcomes in Urothelial Cancer

Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial for enfortumab vedotin in patients with urothelial cancer. Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, a professor of genitourinary oncology, director of the Bart Cancer Centre, and lead for Solid Tumour Research at Cancer Research UK, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial (NCT03474107) for enfortumab vedotin (Padcev) in patients with urothelial cancer.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

First-Line Nivolumab/Low-Dose Ipilimumab Yield Efficacious, Long-Lasting Clinical Benefit in MSI-H/dMMR mCRC

Patients with microsatellite instability-high/mismatch repair deficient metastatic colorectal cancer treated with first-line nivolumab plus low-dose ipilimumab experienced a durable clinical benefit. Nivolumab (Opdivo) plus low-dose ipilimumab (Yervoy) yielded promising responses as a first-line treatment for microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H)/mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), according to results from the...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

New Research Examines the Impact of Ethnicity on Overall Survival in Brain Cancer

Patients who are White British and have been diagnosed with a malignant primary brain tumor were found to have a shorter survival compared with patients of other ethnicities. Patients with a malignant primary brain tumor who are White and British were found to be more likely to die within 1 year of being diagnosed compared with patients from other ethnic groups, according to a research presented at the 2021 National Cancer Research Institute Cancer Festival.
CANCER
cancerhealth.com

Imbruvica Improves Survival for People With Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

New evidence suggests that adding the targeted therapy ibrutinib (Imbruvica) to a standard chemotherapy regimen can improve how long some younger people with a specific form of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) live. The findings, published November 4, 2021, in Cancer Cell, come from a new analysis by researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, of a previously conducted phase 3 clinical trial.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
pharmatimes.com

Opdivo plus chemo improves event-free survival in NSCLC patients

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has announced that its PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy improved event-free survival in a Phase III trial in patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). According to BMS, in a prespecified interim analysis of the CheckMate-816 trial, Opdivo plus chemotherapy demonstrated a ‘statistically significant...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Treatment Options for Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Milind Javle, MD: For patients who do not have actionable mutations, the first-line chemotherapy is still based on the ABC-02 trial, which is gemcitabine and cisplatin. While this is the standard of care, it’s relatively suboptimal. The response rate is in the 20% to 30% range, progression-free survival of 6 to 8 months, and overall survival of 11 months. Therefore, although it is a standard, this is a standard that we hope we can change with therapy. There have been many promising trials, including one recently conducted in the United States with gemcitabine, cisplatin, and Abraxane [paclitaxel] that we hope will change this paradigm.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma: Phase 2 Infigratinib Study and Personal Experience With Infigratinib

Milind Javle, MD: In this pivotal trial of infigratinib, enrolled patients were extensively treated. In fact, only about one-third had received 1 prior line of therapy, and the rest had received 2 or more lines of therapy. This was a heavily pretreated population. They were treated with infigratinib, 125 mg daily on a 3 weeks on, 1 week off schedule. The overall response rate in the trial was 23%. Interestingly, we noted that patients who had received fewer lines of therapy had a better response rate compared with those who had received 2 or more lines of therapy. The progression-free survival in this trial was 7 months, the duration of response was 5 months, and overall survival extended to beyond 12 months; this was a pivotal and positive trial. I’ve just described the results of FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] standard chemotherapy, which are relatively poor in comparison. Therefore, this drug got an accelerated approval from the FDA. The accelerated approval mechanism is a conditional approval that requires a subsequent phase 3 trial, which is being conducted at this time. This is called the PROOF trial. The patients who have not received any prior chemotherapy, treatment-naïve patients, are treated with infigratinib vs gemcitabine and cisplatin in the first-line setting. We are still waiting on the results of this trial, but it’s very exciting that patients like the one described now have an FDA-approved option for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma with infigratinib. This is now known as Truseltiq, which was only the second drug to be approved by the FDA for cholangiocarcinoma. It is certainly a historic event for treating this disease.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

TAK-981 Shown Safe With Efficacy Signal in Solid Tumors and Lymphomas

Subasumstat was found to have a manageable safety profile along with preliminary anti-tumor activity in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors or relapsed/refractory lymphoma. Subasumstat (TAK-981), a first-in-class, investigational, SUMO-activating enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors or relapsed/refractory lymphoma, was found to have a...
CANCER
oncnursingnews.com

Pembrolizumab May Be Associated with Sustainable Relapse-Free Survival in High-Risk Melanoma

After 6 months of additional follow-up, patients with resected high-risk stage II melanoma continued to experience improved relapse-free survival following treatment with adjuvant pembrolizumab. Patients with resected high-risk stage II melanoma continued to experience superior relapse-free survival (RFS) following treatment with adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) compared with placebo after 6 months...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Mikhael Breaks Down Options for Long-term Treatment of Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

A 51-year-old man presented with worsening fatigue on exertion and pallor with an ECOG performance score of 1. He eventually received a diagnosis of stage II standard-risk multiple myeloma after testing and examination. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Joseph Mikhael, MD, professor, Applied Cancer Research and Drug Discovery...
CANCER
Winchester Star

Lung cancer screenings improving survival rates

WINCHESTER — Valley Health is offering low-cost lung cancer screenings all month for uninsured individuals as part of November's Lung Cancer Awareness Month. In past years, Valley Health has offered one day in November when it would charge patients without insurance $90 for screenings. This year, they’re charging $20 for screenings throughout November.
WINCHESTER, VA
targetedonc.com

Tepotinib Effective for MET+ NSCLC Found by Tissue or Liquid Biopsy

Giuseppe Giaccone, MD, PhD, professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, discusses the results of the VISION (NCT02864992) trial of tepotinib (Tepmetko) in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The investigators of the open-label phase 2 VISION trial administered tepotinib to 152 patients with stage IIIb/IV NSCLC who...
CANCER
cancerhealth.com

New Insights Into the Genetics of Acral Melanoma

Keiran Smalley of H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute and his MRA-funded team hope to find a genetic ‘smoking gun’ of what causes acral melanoma, a rare subtype of melanoma that develops on the palms, soles of feet, or under finger or toe nails, and comprises about two to three percent of all melanomas. The researchers assumed that, like many cutaneous melanomas, acral melanomas evolve from moles whose growth goes awry due to a series of specific genetic flaws. But this didn’t prove to be so for most of the tissues they analyzed when the researchers genetically compared benign moles from acral sites (feet, hands) to that of acral melanoma tumors. “This surprised us because it suggests it is unlikely that acral nevi [moles] are likely to be the precursors for the majority of acral melanomas,” Smalley said.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Non-invasive brain biopsy shows improved sensitivity in tumor detection

Glioblastomas are aggressive brain tumors that are commonly diagnosed through a risky and invasive surgical biopsy. A team of researchers led by Hong Chen at Washington University in St. Louis has developed a noninvasive diagnostic method that may one day replace the tissue biopsy with a simple blood test. Chen,...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

OS Prolonged With I/O Before Targeted Therapy in Advanced BRAF-Mutant Melanoma

During the November 2021 Session of the American Society of Clinical Oncology Plenary Series, Michael B. Atkins, MD, presented data from the DREAMseq study, which compared 2 treatment sequences for advanced BRAF-mutant melanoma. The combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) followed by the combination of dabrafenib (Tafinlar) and trametinib...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Trial stopped early: Giving immunotherapy before targeted therapy improves survival in advanced melanoma

More people with advanced melanoma survive for two years or more when they receive a combination of two immunotherapy drugs given before a combination of two targeted therapies, if needed, compared to people who start treatment with targeted therapies. The finding comes from a clinical trial that was stopped early because definitive results became apparent sooner than expected. It provides strong evidence for how best to treat patients with melanoma that has a specific mutation: immunotherapy is the better initial approach even for people whose tumors have a mutation that could be treated by targeted therapies.
CANCER

