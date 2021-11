Milind Javle, MD: For patients who do not have actionable mutations, the first-line chemotherapy is still based on the ABC-02 trial, which is gemcitabine and cisplatin. While this is the standard of care, it’s relatively suboptimal. The response rate is in the 20% to 30% range, progression-free survival of 6 to 8 months, and overall survival of 11 months. Therefore, although it is a standard, this is a standard that we hope we can change with therapy. There have been many promising trials, including one recently conducted in the United States with gemcitabine, cisplatin, and Abraxane [paclitaxel] that we hope will change this paradigm.

