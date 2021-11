Aurora police are investigating a reported carjacking Saturday night at a gas station just north of the city's downtown. According to police, a husband and wife stopped at the station in the 400 block of South Lake Street at about 8:07 p.m., when a man approached their vehicle, grabbed the man, threw him to the ground and struck him in the face. The man then pulled the woman from the driver's side of the vehicle, threw her to the ground and drove off in the couple's 2013 Nissan Sentra.

AURORA, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO