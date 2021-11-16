ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones and Tom Brady // Mac Jones on 3rd Down // The Final Word – 11/16 (Hour 4)

985thesportshub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(0:00) The final hour opens with a discussion on a Mac...

985thesportshub.com

E! News

Tom Brady Shares the "Very Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing in Their Family

Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks. Balancing work and family is not easy, even for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. On an Oct. 26 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL superstar and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about raising his kids and the sacrifices made by his wife. Once the highest-paid model in the world, Gisele retired from the runway in 2015 after 20 years in the fashion industry, although she continues to model for ad campaigns.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend goes behind ‘frenemy’ lines on Patriots game day

Sophie Scott kicked off Patriots game day by dining in “frenemy” territory. On Sunday, the girlfriend of Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones shared a video of herself clinking glasses with Abby Lutzenkirchen, who is the fiancée of Browns tight end Miller Forristall, a former teammate of Jones’ at the University of Alabama.
NFL
Washington Post

The Patriots are rolling again with Mac Jones, and the rest of the NFL let it happen

It didn’t make any sense then, and it makes sense even less now. In the NFL, nothing matters for a franchise until it acquires a great quarterback. Every decision a front office makes revolves around either finding one or supporting the one it is so very lucky to have. How could so many teams have forgotten that in the draft last spring? And how did they allow the beneficiary of their negligence to be — of all teams — the New England Patriots?
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reacts To Mac Jones’ Performance On Sunday

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is once again playing great football and he has his team well out in front of the Cleveland Browns. Jones is playing so well he’s even Hall of Famer Troy Aikman buzzing. Taking to Twitter, Aikman said that Jones has played well beyond...
NFL
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To “Dirty” Play By Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Monday morning about the “dirty play” allegation against his starting quarterback, Mac Jones. During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Jones was accused of intentionally twisting the ankle of an opposing player. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had his ankle...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
whdh.com

Can you spot what’s off with Patriots QB Mac Jones’ jersey?

ATLANTA (WHDH) — Eagle-eyed fans noticed something off with the jersey of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during New England’s win against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. The inside of the “0” on the back of his jersey appeared to be missing red stitching. One Twitter user wrote, “The back...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
Sporting News

Mac Jones stats 2021: How Patriots QB's rookie season compares to Tom Brady's

Few expected Mac Jones to open the season as the starter for the Patriots. The 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft always seemed likely to begin the season behind Cam Newton and potentially overtake the veteran in-season if Newton had issues again. However, Jones was able to beat Newton...
NFL
thespun.com

Tom Brady Told Erin Andrews The 1 Thing He Still Wants To Do

Tom Brady has accomplished just about everything one player can accomplish – and more – during his career in the National Football League. The legendary NFL quarterback has won seven Super Bowls and set countless personal records. Just last week, he became the first player in league history to reach the 600-plus touchdown mark.
NFL
chatsports.com

Mac Jones Accused of 'Dirty' Play by Panthers Defender

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was accused of a dirty play after his team's 24–6 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Jones was sacked and stripped by defensive end Brian Burns in the first quarter of the game. After the ball came loose, in an attempt to keep Burns from recovering the ball, Jones grabs Burns's foot while he's on the ground.
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Has A Telling Admission On Mac Jones

Through the first 10 games in his NFL career, Mac Jones has separated himself as the top quarterback from the 2021 class. Jones, who currently has the Patriots rolling on a four-game win streak, has already drawn plenty of comparisons to Tom Brady in his first season with New England.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Mac Jones’ ‘ankle grabber’ reputation is spreading

Fairly or not, NFL defensive linemen are taking notice of what Mac Jones did last week against the Carolina Panthers. Jones has been repeatedly criticized by the Panthers for grabbing the ankles of Carolina’s Brian Burns after fumbling on Sunday. Burns did not have the ball, but Jones’ defense has been that he wasn’t aware of that and was merely trying to make a tackle.
NFL
AL.com

Joe Montana, 49ers GM disagree on Mac Jones, Trey Lance

A San Francisco 49ers legend and the NFL team’s general manager have a difference of opinion on how the club should have used the No. 3 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. With that choice, the 49ers picked North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. Joe Montana said he thinks Alabama quarterback Mac Jones would have been a better selection.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: Is it time to worry about Mac Jones’ development?

If the season ended after Week 9, the New England Patriots would make the playoffs. They’re the seventh seed in the AFC, and have a 54% chance of making the postseason, a number that has inched upward over the last few weeks. In Week 10, the Patriots play a team that’s in a similar boat: the Cleveland Browns. So it’s another good test for New England.
NFL
Boston Herald

Guregian: Anyone worried about Mac Jones now?

The Patriots are 10 games into the season with a rookie quarterback leading the offense. Anyone worried about Mac Jones now? Any lingering doubts about him leading the Patriots to a postseason berth?. Well, there shouldn’t be. Talk about putting a sock in the mouths of any doubters, or those...
NFL

