When you got in your vehicle this morning, did you have to do a double-take to see if your eyes were deceiving you? They weren't. It was really 29º. If you have a remote start on your vehicle or sprung for heated seats when you bought your last car, we know they got a workout this morning. We know as soon as it gets this cold, you start wondering how far behind those frigid temperatures the snow is, and now we're getting a clearer picture.

BOISE, ID ・ 6 HOURS AGO