Congress & Courts

Morrisey, 13-state bipartisan coalition win COVID aid lawsuit against Biden administration

By Chris Dickerson
West Virginia Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and a 13-state bipartisan coalition have won a court case to protect the authority of states to lower taxes for their citizens. The lawsuit, filed in April, argued federal treasury officials cannot force states to relinquish control of their taxing authority...

wvrecord.com

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey talks fight against vaccine mandates

PARKERSBURG — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey spoke about the need to challenge vaccine mandates in a discussion in Parkersburg Monday. Morrisey spoke on a variety of issues with local constituents and local lawmakers during a talk held Monday at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. He discussed the legal questions regarding vaccine mandates and people’s rights in regards to such mandates and other matters his office is involved in.
PARKERSBURG, WV
KCCI.com

Federal judge rules against Biden administration over pandemic aid use

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has handed Gov. Kim Reynolds a victory in her lawsuit against the Biden administration over the use of pandemic aid. The district court judge in Alabama ruled on Monday in favor of 13 states suing the Biden administration over an unclear provision of the American Rescue Plan Act that attempts to prohibit states from cutting taxes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Morrisey joins other states in another vaccine mandate lawsuit

CHARLESTON — Another vaccine mandate-related lawsuit has been filed against the Biden Administration. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined 11 other states in filing the suit, which seeks to block a federal vaccine mandate for health care workers, including those who work for Medicare and Medicaid certified providers and suppliers.
LAW
WDTV

AG Morrisey joins in suing Biden Administration over additional vaccine mandates

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a lawsuit against the Biden Administration in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers, including those working for Medicare and Medicaid certified providers and suppliers. The 12-state coalition filed the lawsuit and an accompanying request for a preliminary injunction Monday...
HEALTH
wksu.org

6th Circuit Court 'wins' lottery to hear lawsuits against Biden's vaccine rule

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has won the lottery to hear legal challenges to the Biden administration's vaccine rule that affects some 84 million workers. The lottery was announced after multiple lawsuits against the administration were filed in several federal appeals courts. In a process resembling a Powerball drawing, a dozen ping pong balls, each representing one court, were placed into a wooden drum on Tuesday. The winning ball was drawn in Washington, D.C., by a selector from a judicial panel that oversees multidistrict litigation.
LABOR ISSUES
The Dominion Post

Morrisey joins multi-state suit against Biden’s Medicare/Medicaid provider vaccine mandate

MORGANTOWN — State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined another multi-state lawsuit opposing a Biden administration vaccine mandate. This one concerns health care workers employed by providers receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding. The 12-state coalition filed the suit Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Patrick Morrisey
The Center Square

Federal workers with natural immunity to COVID-19 sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Federal workers with naturally acquired immunity to COVID-19 filed a class-action lawsuit Monday against the federal government over the Biden administration's mandate that all federal workers be vaccinated against it as a condition of employment. The mandate doesn't allow for exemptions for religious or other reasons, including having natural immunity.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Stimulus Bill#District Court#The Treasury Department
louisianarecord.com

Louisiana Leads Multi-State Lawsuit Against Biden’s COVID Executive Order

Louisiana Attorney General issued the following announcement on Nov. 4. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a lawsuit against Joe Biden's misguided and unconstitutional vaccine mandate for federal contractors. “As the chief legal officer of Louisiana, I am taking action to prevent the government from forcing Louisiana citizens to...
LOUISIANA STATE
hngn.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Faces Legal Challenges, Lawsuits; The Administration Is Confident That the Mandate Can Withstand Against Legal Battle

Republican states started filing lawsuits to overturn the Biden administration's demand that roughly 2 million U.S. firms have employees tested or vaccinated for COVID-19, claiming that it violates civil freedoms. Biden's Vaccine Mandate to the Employees. In a recently published article in The Hill, officials from the Biden administration claim...
LAW
1380kcim.com

Federal Judge Rules In Lawsuit, Saying Biden Administration Cannot Enforce Tax Mandates

On Monday, a federal district court judge in Alabama ruled in favor of the 13 states suing the Biden Administration over the unclear provisions laid out in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that attempts to prohibit states from cutting taxes. “The language of the Tax Mandate makes it impossible for States to make an informed choice about the costs of receiving ARPA funds because it is impossible to know how to exercise taxing authority without putting ARPA funds at risk,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “Money is fungible, meaning ‘of such a nature that one part or quantity may be replaced by another equal part or quantity in paying a debt or settling an account’ or ‘capable of mutual substitution: interchangeable.’ Thus, any ARPA funds the Plaintiff States receive could be viewed as indirectly offsetting any reduction in net tax revenue from a change in state law or policy.” Iowa joined the lawsuit in late March and Gov. Reynolds says the finding that Congress exceeded its authority by attaching vague and ambiguous conditions on ARPA funds is a major victory for the state and for Iowa taxpayers. “The Biden Administration was trying to punish fiscally responsible states like Iowa, which has a record budget surplus, and that’s why we took legal action,” she says. “With this ruling, Biden’s Administration can’t keep us from cutting taxes and I look forward to doing just that.” The court permanently enjoined this provision of ARPA against the plaintiff states, meaning the language therein cannot be enforced.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Biden administration policy in Africa

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, told BBC Africa's Anne Soy that world progress cannot be made without Africa when it comes to dealing with climate change, Covid-19, democracy and human rights. Whilst discussing policy changes within countries on the continent, he highlighted how the US and Africa could...
U.S. POLITICS
Baton Rouge Business Report

Biden administration wants legal cases against vaccine mandate consolidated

Its private employer vaccine mandate on hold, the Biden administration wants the multiple challenges to its workplace rule—including Louisiana Secretary of State Jeff Landry’s—consolidated in a single federal court and has asked for a decision by early next week. The U.S. Department of Justice said in court filings today that...
U.S. POLITICS

