Scientist I/II, Validation – Quantum-Si – San Diego, CA

Help to develop and evaluate candidate therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, IBD, Type 1 Diabetes and Asthma. From Sorrento Therapeutics – Wed, 10 Nov 2021 09:27:21 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Our product expertise covers a diverse set of research areas including Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer, Stem cells, and Cell Biology. From BioLegend Inc. – Wed, 10 Nov 2021 19:52:15 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The Technical Application Specialist III requires a hands-on approach to responding to both customer and channel partners technical support requirements. From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Thu, 11 Nov 2021 08:13:21 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The individual will be responsible for the review of any documentation associated with the release and stability data of drug substance and drug product. From Mirati Therapeutics Inc – Sat, 13 Nov 2021 01:13:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Our product expertise covers a diverse set of research areas including Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer, Stem cells, and Cell Biology. From BioLegend Inc. – Thu, 11 Nov 2021 21:57:35 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The Protein Sciences Group in San Diego supports Vertex’s drug discovery programs through cutting-edge biophysics and structural biology-based approaches. From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Fri, 12 Nov 2021 17:24:01 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
This business provides rapid PCR base diagnostic solutions to patients and physicians in healthcare, retail pharmacy and physician offices across the globe. From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Wed, 10 Nov 2021 18:24:37 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Our product expertise covers a diverse set of research areas including Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer, Stem cells, and Cell Biology. From BioLegend Inc. – Thu, 11 Nov 2021 19:37:02 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Applicants should have recent BLA submission experience in Biotech or Pharma and should be familiar with FDA regulations and policies. From Polaris Pharmaceuticals – Wed, 10 Nov 2021 21:35:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The Sales Operations Representative staffs the Agena Order Desk, transacts sales orders and provides direct support to internal and external customers. From Agena Bioscience – Fri, 12 Nov 2021 05:37:44 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Senior Research Associate (SRA) in the Companion Diagnostics (CDx)/Development Operations team supports the development of new NGS-based molecular diagnostics. From Foundation Medicine, Inc. – Sat, 13 Nov 2021 21:42:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
We are looking for a highly motivated, interactive and creative scientist (BSc. or MSc.) with a strong drug discovery background to join our team. From Indeed – Tue, 16 Nov 2021 21:05:54 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Our product expertise covers a diverse set of research areas including Immunology, Neuroscience, Cancer, Stem cells, and Cell Biology. From BioLegend Inc. – Tue, 16 Nov 2021 21:31:47 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
ATyr Pharma is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. From aTyr Pharma – Tue, 16 Nov 2021 23:52:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The Associate Scientist II will be responsible for production of RNA and performing experiments aimed at improving quality of self amplifying RNA. From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Wed, 17 Nov 2021 14:07:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Analyze and organize data, document, and present results in a timely manner. Participate in preparation and execution of verification and validation studies. From Cue Health – Wed, 17 Nov 2021 00:36:13 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Must have excellent attention to detail, communication, organizational, and independent. Strong track record of attention to detail. From Fate Therapeutics – Thu, 18 Nov 2021 02:13:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
In this position, you will contribute to the development of new bioinformatics algorithms for DNA, RNA, and Methylation analysis. From Indeed – Wed, 17 Nov 2021 21:22:10 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
This position will report directly to the Director of Immunology and will play a vital role in the translation of our novel cell therapies to the clinic. From Shoreline Biosciences – Wed, 17 Nov 2021 09:42:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Oversee the development of data management documents (e.g., Data Management Plans, edit checks, data validation specifications, data transfer agreements). From MEI Pharma – Sat, 20 Nov 2021 01:40:15 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Comments / 0