“A sterilizing cure for HIV cannot be empirically proven” but that it can happen even if it is rarely possible. They are the authors of a published study Annals of Internal Medicine describing a second case of an HIV-positive person who no longer has traces of the virus that triggers AIDS. The premise is that instead the two cases recorded so far of “sterilizing treatment” had been detected in two people undergoing a particular type of transplant. The research, which could open up new research perspectives on the mechanisms of action of HIV and our immune system, was funded by the National Institutes of Health And Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO