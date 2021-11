CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – Red flag warnings are becoming more common and concerning, even as we inch closer to December. It’s certainly top of mind for fire crews, as well as event organizers planning anything outdoors. The City of Castle Pines is hoping to have a fireworks show next week, but Mother Nature may force them to cancel. (credit: CBS) “It really brings out a lot of people,” Hannah Button, Communications Manager for the city of Castle Pines, said of fireworks shows. “It provides the sense of community, a sense of awe.” The city is hosting its Tree Lighting celebration on Dec. 3....

