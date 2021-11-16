ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Other Side: I’m with Big Bird

By Mickey Friedman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, I know 2024 is an awfully long time from now. But some elections loom so large, with consequences so monumental, that it’s never too soon to mobilize. It’s why I’m announcing far and wide that I’m with Big Bird. I’m joining a campaign team led by Cookie Monster and an...

Hornet Headliner Episode #1: Vaccines & Big Bird

Urva: I’m Urva and you’re listening to the hornet headliner. In today’s episode, the vaccine becomes available for elementary school children— how is the government handling that? We talk to researcher and Zephyrus staff member Celeste Eckstein for more information. Urva: Hi Celeste, tell us more about the COVID vaccine...
Building Big Bird Back Better

I don’t have anything against Big Bird. He’s fine as far as I’m concerned. But I’m 73 years old. I’ve never quite been in that big fellow’s target audience. So, when that 8-foot 2-inch, anthropomorphic bird found himself in the crosshairs of a U.S. senator, I had some research to do.
The Other Side: Me and ‘Maid’ and Joe Manchin

A reality for so many, and something that Joe Manchin doesn’t have to worry about: “One of the greatest things about a willingness to get on your hands and knees to scrub a toilet is you’ll never have trouble finding work.” [Emphasis added]. Every once in a while, a book...
Esquire

Ted Cruz Picked a Fight With Big Bird and Lost

Because I am a man of Christian charity whose heart is forever bursting with concern for my fellow man, I would like to begin the week by saying that I have grown concerned about Tailgunner Ted Cruz, the Republican senator from the great state of Texas. Frankly, on its way off the rails, I think his trolley has gone around the bend.
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Biden presidency; Big Bird; vaccines, masks

Can the United States survive another year of the Biden-Harris presidency? Based on their decision making, they have destroyed almost every aspect of our security, economy and safety. They have in less than year have turned this country upside down by virtue of removing our energy independence, open borders, consistent violation of existing law and the Constitution.
Marin Independent Journal

What a dodo for taking on Big Bird

I grew up in an apolitical family. I don’t ever remember a political discussion around the dinner table, and while my parents did what they considered their duty as an American to vote, I think it was more along the lines of what their friends had suggested than anything born of conviction.
PLANetizen

CDC: Time to Rethink Herd Immunity

“If you really want true herd immunity, where you get a blanket of protection over the country ... you want about 75 to 85 percent of the country to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease scientist, in an interview with a Vox on Dec. 15, 2020.
Seattle Times

Big Bird and the Big Baby

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is one of the smarmiest politicians to ever live, so it is no surprise that he tried to score political points by going after Sesame’s Street’s Big Bird, accusing the large, lovable Muppet of spreading “government propaganda.”. On Saturday, the bird tweeted that he had...
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: 'Cruzing' for a bruising; senator takes on Big Bird

Politics these days is a cutthroat affair, with foes squaring off on both sides of the aisle over any number of issues. But today’s hottest political battle doesn’t pit some of the usual suspects against one another, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell against Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer, or Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi against top GOP congressman Kevin McCarthy.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The case for why Biden is screwed

THE LATEST IN WISCONSIN — “A person plowed their SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, leaving five dead and more than 40 injured authorities say,” by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bill Glauber, Mary Spicuzza and Molly Beck. JUST POSTED — Jonathan Chait’s latest — “Joe Biden vs. the Democrats” — poses...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
milwaukeesun.com

Kamala Harris ripped for Rittenhouse reaction

US Vice President Kamala Harris has claimed the justice system is not ?equitable? in her reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Critics have swiftly dropped reminders of her own record as a prosecutor. Harris said in a Friday public statement that there is "still more work to do" to improve...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS

