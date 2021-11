Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen pushed back the deadline for lawmakers to make a deal on the debt ceiling, giving them a bit more time to negotiate. Tacking on 12 additional days after previously saying Congress would need to suspend or raise the country's debt limit by Dec. 3, Yellen said in a Tuesday evening letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Dec. 15 is the new target.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO