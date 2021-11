The Vikings on Tuesday activated Garrett Bradbury off the COVID-19 reserve list, a day after head coach Mike Zimmer said the center had returned to TCO Performance Center. Bradbury, who is fully vaccinated, was placed on the list Nov. 4 and sat out the past two games. In his absence, Mason Cole started at center and played well, and Zimmer said Monday that practices this week will determine who starts against Green Bay on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO