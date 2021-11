(The Center Square) – Shortages of doctors, dentists, nurses and other health care providers have hit crisis levels in Illinois’ rural counties. “Rural residents often wait longer for a provider visit or forgo medical or dental care altogether,” said Dr. Hana Hinkle, the interim director for the National Center for Rural Health Professions at the University of Illinois School of Medicine in Rockford. “There might not be certain specialties available in rural communities. Hospitals are farther away so people with transportation issues have a much harder time getting care.”

