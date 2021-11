LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Ports of LA and Long Beach will delay their plan to fine shipping companies for idling containers after seeing “noticeable progress in reduction” following the announcement of the fines. (credit: Port Of LA/Long Beach) A fine schedule aimed at moving idle shipping containers was announced on Oct. 25. Since then, officials say both ports have seen a 26% decline in aging cargo on the docks. “There’s been significant improvement in clearing import containers from our docks in recent weeks,” Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, said in a statement. The plan would have levied a...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO