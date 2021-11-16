ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State To Face Alabama, Cincinnati Or Oregon In Most Bowl Projections

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLWMR_0cypRc0f00

With games remaining against No. 7 Michigan State, No. 6 Michigan and, presumably, a ranked team in the Big Ten Championship Game, Ohio State has as tough a schedule as anyone in the country over the last few weeks of the season.

If the Buckeyes make it through unscathed, they’ll undoubtedly clinch a berth in their third straight College Football Playoff. It’s just not clear who their opponent would be, as rivalry and conference championship games will shape this year’s postseason.

That said, some of college football’s leading experts have tried their hand at projecting this year’s bowl games following the results of Week 11. Check out where, when and who they have Ohio State playing below:

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

College Football Playoff (Cotton Bowl) vs. Cincinnati

“Ohio State is now projected as the No. 2 seed with the Buckeyes expected to finish 12-1 as the Big Ten champions. Cincinnati, previously in as the No. 4 seed, moves one spot to No. 3 where it will face its in-state rivals in the Cotton Bowl semifinal.”

Bill Bender, Sporting News

College Football Playoff (Cotton Bowl) vs. Alabama

Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report

College Football Playoff (Cotton Bowl) vs. Cincinnati

“The entirety of southern Ohio might temporarily be in Texas if this happens.

“The road is simple (not easy) for the Buckeyes. They are in control of their own destiny. A loss to Oregon is their only blemish, and if the Ducks win out, they will likely be in as the Pac-12 champion. But even if they don't, Ohio State's remaining schedule gives it plenty of opportunities to make a statement.

“It starts this week when Ryan Day's squad welcomes No. 7 Michigan State to Columbus. Should Ohio State get past the Spartans, it will travel up to Ann Arbor for a chance to win the division outright and likely stamp its ticket to the playoffs with a win against No. 6 Michigan.

“From there, it will likely be on to Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game, where it would get another direct comparison to Michigan and Notre Dame—who both beat the Badgers.

“The Buckeyes offense hit another gear against Purdue, putting up 59 points to beat the Boilermakers, who have played spoiler against Iowa and Michigan State this season.”

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

College Football Playoff (Cotton Bowl) vs. Alabama

Jim Tomlin, Saturday Tradition

College Football Playoff (Cotton Bowl) vs. Oregon

“Ohio State would seem to have the hardest road because the Buckeyes have to face both Michigan State and Michigan. But that also means they also have the most to gain in the eyes of the playoff committee.”

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

College Football Playoff (Orange Bowl) vs. Georgia

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

College Football Playoff (Cotton Bowl) vs. Oregon

College Football News

College Football Playoff (Cotton Bowl) vs. Oklahoma State

“Plug in whatever one-loss Big Ten champion ends up getting through – but don’t dismiss the idea that, possibly, Wisconsin and that defense pulls off something amazing in the conference title game. Ohio State will struggle, but it’ll get through a gauntlet of a final three games for the No. 2 spot.”

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

College Football Playoff (Orange Bowl) vs. Oregon

“If Ohio State and Oregon win out, the Buckeyes and Ducks are in the playoff as champions of the Big Ten and Pac-12, respectively. A loss for either however opens the door for a potential two-loss Alabama or unbeaten Cincinnati to all but guarantee a spot in the final four. Where things could get tricky for the Ducks or the No. 4 seed is what happens in the Big 12 over the final few games. As of now, there are three one-loss teams at the top of that league.”

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

College Football Playoff (Cotton Bowl) vs. Alabama

“My bowl projections this week are based on Georgia winning the SEC, Ohio State winning the Big Ten, undefeated Cincinnati winning the American, while the Big 12 and Pac-12 champions will each have at least two losses (the ACC will need a lot of help to get a playoff berth).

“That’s how I ended up with Georgia vs. Cincinnati in one semifinal and Ohio State vs. two-loss Alabama in the other semifinal.”

Erick Smith, USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff (Cotton Bowl) vs. Cincinnati

“Half of the equation is pretty simple. Georgia and Ohio State look destined to win their final three games and lock up spots in the College Football Playoff.

“After that, things get dicey. Cincinnati is in strong position with an undefeated record, even though its strength of schedule is lacking. The Bearcats, however, need some help - a loss by either Oregon or Alabama - to make the field.

“The good news for Cincinnati is the Ducks and Crimson Tide have difficult roads ahead. Oregon faces Utah on the road this week and likely again in the Pac-12 title game. There's also rival Oregon State sandwiched in between. Alabama travels to Auburn and then must beat Georgia in the SEC title game.

“It seems more likely both teams end up losing, putting Cincinnati comfortably in as the third seed and creating team controversy around the fourth spot.”

-----

-----

-----

Comments / 0

 

BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
