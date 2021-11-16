ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pamela James

Cover picture for the articleIn Dr. Pamela James' new role, she will continue to oversee research...

Paychex CEO Marty Mucci takes on additional role as chairman

There are some corporate changes at the top for Paychex. Marty Mucci, who has been president and CEO since 2010, will now take on the additional role of chairman of the board. He succeeds the founder of the company, Tom Golisano, who will remain on the board as a director of the company.
Array Technologies CEO announces plans to retire

Array Technologies' board of directors will begin the process of identifying a new CEO after Jim Fusaro announced this week he plans to retire from the Albuquerque-based company on or before Dec. 31, 2022. Fusaro has led Array Technologies as CEO since June of 2018 when he left Avnet as...
BlueHalo Announces Acquisition Of Asymmetrik, Cementing Leadership Position In Cyber And SIGINT

BlueHalo, a leading provider to the national security community of critical capabilities and technologies across Space Superiority, Space Technology, Directed Energy/Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS), Autonomy, Advanced Radio Frequency (RF), Cyber, and Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), today announced it has acquired Asymmetrik Ltd. (Asymmetrik). Founded in 2008, Asymmetrik is a leading developer...
Hootsuite Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Hootsuite today announced the appointment of four new directors to its Board of Directors. Julie Herendeen, Christiane Pendarvis, Dave Singh, and Carl Sparks join existing directors, Ryan Holmes, Tom Keiser and Jeff Lieberman on the Hootsuite board. Herendeen has been appointed Board Chair. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Michael...
Developer details update on $78M NuLu project, unveils new investment campaign

Nick Campisano gives some details about the new high-profile project, as well as an easy way to invest in local development. KY Inno's annual Startups to Watch list highlights early-stage companies that are poised to make big moves in the coming year. This year, we look to spotlight 22 Kentucky startups to watch in 2022. Nominations are now open.
3 trends shaping business in 2021

As the workforce shifts back to in-person working after an unprecedented year of economic challenges, many business leaders are grappling with the new need to accommodate a hybrid work model while also recuperating from financial strains and planning for the future. As more and more business is done online and the global economy continues to recover, forward-thinking business leaders should be aware of these three trends — and specifically how they might impact growth and business success in the future.
The Case for Hiring a Loan Expert

We turn to doctors, lawyers, and accountants to apply their areas of expertise, so why aren't business owners working more often with commercial loan brokers to source the most beneficial type of capital?
Best Buy acquires outdoor furniture company Yardbird

Best Buy Co. Inc. has added a local outdoor furniture brand to its portfolio as the retailer continues to expand its offerings beyond electronics. Earlier this month, Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) acquired Yardbird, a St. Louis Park-based company specializing in premium, sustainable outdoor furniture, including dining sets, lounge seating, fire tables and accessories.
Former GE executive named CEO of Unical Aviation

Most recently, Ms. Green served as Chief Executive Officer for GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) Materials business, a premier distributor of airframe and engine component. Unical Aviation Inc. announced today it has appointed Sharon Green as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1. Ms. Green will replace Platinum Equity...
Premise Acquires Native to Strengthen Its Position in the Market Research Industry

Premise demonstrates its commitment in becoming the world’s leading crowdsourced insights platform with clients like Coca-Cola Company and Mars Inc. Premise, the platform that democratizes how actionable data is sourced and used, acquired Native, a pioneer in market research, on November 12th, 2021. Like Premise, Native leverages the global gig economy to connect those who have questions that locals can provide answers to by capturing the data they need.
Column: Startup spearheading the next phase of AI

In today’s world, it’s no secret that data is central to running an effective business. The collection and analysis of data is only growing in importance as brands continue to leverage it to improve business operations and connect with customers. An new startup, Loopr, aims to spearhead the next wave of data-driven technology that will power the Artificial Intelligence models of the future.
ERC Adds Craig Reed to Advisory Board

Advanced engineering, technology and consulting solutions provider ERC, LLC has appointed federal contracting executive Craig Reed to its board of advisers. Over his nearly 40-year GovCon career, Reed has worked across the defense, space and intelligence, and government services markets in growth, strategy, corporate development and executive leadership roles. “Craig...
Shastic Launches Elle app On Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud To Streamline the Mortgage Process

Elle embeds text messaging into existing Finastra platforms to turn days of chasing customers and documents into minutes. Shastic, a technology company that offers a zero-investment Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform for banking, announced that its Elle application is available for purchase through Finastra’s FusionStore. The application, which integrates with Fusion MortgagebotLOS, allows lenders and bankers to easily connect and communicate with applicants at any stage of the loan process from looking-to-booking, 24/7 using text messaging.Built on Finastra’s industry-leading core technologies and harnessing an extensive catalog of open APIs, Shastic has developed an app that facilitates and streamlines communication between lenders or bankers and their clients using an enterprise Robotic Process Automation platform for banking. Customers can easily send documents via text message to eliminate days of follow ups and allow lenders to process more loans without increasing headcount. Elle improves efficiency by eliminating 30% of phone calls during loan processing, which generates full-time equivalent (FTE) expense savings. It connects to Finastra’s Fusion MortgagebotLOS in 60 minutes without IT involvement, to ensure a more convenient and engaging way to communicate with customers throughout the loan process.
Lumson's XPaper Receives the 2021 ADI Design Index Award for Innovation

XPaper, Lumson’s paper airless dispenser, recently received the ADI Design Index Award for Innovation. Now, thanks to this recognition, it is in the running for the prestigious National Award for Innovation instituted by the Italian Prime Minister’s Office. The ADI Design Index is the annual publication by ADI, an influential...
Fintech Startup Maxwell Financial Labs Adds Ex-Fannie Mae Lawyer

Sonny Abbasi is first general counsel at Maxwell Financial Labs. Mortgage lending startup was valued last month at $450 million. Maxwell Financial Labs Inc., a digital mortgage platform serving more than 300 local lenders, has hired longtime former Fannie Mae in-house lawyer A. Sonny Abbasi as its first general counsel.
TransUnion announces latest executive appointment

Financial insights giant TransUnion has announced that it has appointed Brett Mooney as its new regional president of Canada. Mooney will be responsible for setting the strategic vision for TransUnion Canada, with a focus on driving sustained growth, providing innovation, and building on the company’s client relationships. “Brett is an...
New Mortgage Consultancy Launched by Industry Veteran Brian Hale

Brian Hale, a seasoned mortgage industry executive with over 40 years of experience, has launched a new consultancy business, Mortgage Advisory Partners (MAP). MAP’s focus is on the mortgage industry, including mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, banks, home builders and Realtors to improve their mortgage-related businesses. The firm’s partners work with...
