(Willmar MN-) Those who want to camp at four Kandiyohi County parks for more than a month next summer will be experiencing some sticker shock when go to reserve their spots this coming January. The county board Tuesday voted to increase the rates for those who reserve a spot for 30 days or more. Kandiyohi County Commissioner Rollie Nissen says every board member has received some unhappy correspondence from people who use those spots, but Nissen says the cost increases are necessary to bring the park infrastructures up to modern standards...

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO