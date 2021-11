(The Center Square) – Oklahoma's October gross tax receipts were in the double digits again, signifying continued economic growth. "The recent revenue growth along with the low unemployment rate shows Oklahoma is heading in the right direction," Curtis Shelton, Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (OCPA)’s Policy Research Fellow, told The Center Square. "Gov. Kevin Stitt along with Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall kept the state relatively open throughout the pandemic, positioning the state to capture all this growth once the economy began to pick up."

