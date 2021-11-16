Elijah Mitchell to Have Surgery on Broken Finger

Https://twitter.com/mattbarrows/status/1461478216284000257. Elijah Mitchell is still not guaranteed to play Sunday due to rib and finger injuries. Coach Kyle Shanahan has been projecting optimism ahead of their Week 11 matchup vs. the Jaguars but hasn’t given any assurances about Mitchell’s status for the game. Mitchell did some light running on the side but hasn’t participated in any real practice reps yet. Mitchell averages 4.8 yards per carry, 80 yards per game, and has racked up 560 rushing yards this season. With JaMycal Hasty also not practicing and Trey Sermon seemingly not an option, it looks like Jeff Wilson is likely to fill the void. Unfortunately, none of San Francisco’s other rushing options for Sunday are very encouraging. Mitchell could still end up playing with a broken finger, but it’s a situation that deserves to continue being monitored.

