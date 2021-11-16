ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elijah Mitchell to Have Surgery on Broken Finger

By Grant Cohn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElijah Mitchell is injured again. First he hurt his shoulder. Then he bruised his ribs. Now he has a broken finger, and the injury will require surgery, although the 49ers are optismistic Mitchell, their starting running back, will be able to practice this week and play through the injury....

