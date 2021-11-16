ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Host Sharks

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Wild return home after a three-game road trip...

matchsticksandgasoline.com

Flames Host Injury Depleted Sharks In Final Game Of Homestand At The Dome

Odds: Calgary (-110) San Jose (-110), O/U: 5.5. The Flames will suit up for their final game of the current homestand and try to get their first regulation win against a Western Conference opponent. Calgary is currently 0-1-3 against the West, yet still find themselves in second place overall in the conference due to their sheer dominance against the East and their three loser points.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Sharks @ Wild Review: The Offense Re-Establishes Its Identity

Kyle and JD react to the impressive 4-1 win by the San Jose Sharks over the Minnesota Wild. We discuss Timo Meier’s dark horse Hart Campaign and how Meier, Logan Couture, and Jonathan Dahlén have been very impressive together. We then get into how the San Jose Sharks were able to establish their identity (10:00), why James Reimer needs to get a run (12:00), and Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s night (15:00). We finish with Mario Ferraro, Matt Dumba. and our final takeaways going into the St. Louis Blues’ game (19:00).
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild gameday: Sharks at full strength after seven players sidelined by COVID-19

Sharks preview: Coach Bob Boughner and seven players, including D Erik Karlsson, returned from missing six games while in COVID-19 protocols for Saturday's 6-2 loss in Colorado. San Jose was 3-2-1 while shorthanded. ... They are 7-6-1 and sixth in the Pacific Division. ... Ex-Wild defenseman Brent Burns ( one goal, 11 assists) is tied for the team scoring lead. ... Nick Bonino, who played for the Wild last season, has not scored in 14 games.
NHL
KARE

Meier has goal and assist, Sharks top Wild 4-1

ST PAUL, Minn. — Timo Meier had a goal and an assist to keep up his strong start to the season, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1. Mario Ferraro, Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl also scored for San Jose. Logan Couture and Rudolfs Balcers each had two assists, and James Reimer made 26 saves as the Sharks won for the second time in six games.
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Sharks push to get back on track vs. 'resilient' Wild

Having won five of six games, the Minnesota Wild are looking to keep those winning ways going when they play host to the struggling San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. On the heels of their 4-2 road victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, the Wild will hit the ice in St. Paul, Minn., intending to solidify their hold on top spot in the Central Division.
NHL
chatsports.com

Deep Blue Sea: Sharks to host 2022 Rookie Faceoff

The San Jose Sharks have announced that the organization will host the 2022 Rookie Faceoff, which will take place from Sept. 16 through Sept. 19. The event will be held in what will become the new home of the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, Sharks Ice at San Jose, which will be able to host up to 4,200 people following the planned 400,000 square foot expansion to the facilities. The new arena will open in August 2022.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

First-place Wild returns home to take on Sharks

After ascending to the top spot in the Central Division last week during a 2-1 road trip, the Wild remains in first place Tuesday as it kicks off a two-game homestand against the Sharks. This is the team's sixth home game. The Wild is 4-1 so far at Xcel Energy...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Sharks @ Wild Preview: Can Sharks’ Offense Keep Up?

Kyle and JD quickly react to the San Jose Sharks’ loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and then look toward the Minnesota Wild game. We try and figure out what has made the Wild so successful and why the San Jose Sharks need to get back to their early-season identity (10:00). We look at the important match-ups (13:00), what we expect from the game, and our predictions (20:00).
NHL
chatsports.com

Sharks at Wild Preview: Can San Jose find their identity again?

Once known to be a team that was a little boring to watch, the Minnesota Wild are riding the high of the Kirill Kaprizov deal and are rewriting the rules of the Central Division. They aren’t always pretty wins, but it doesn’t matter; the Wild have been winning so many games that, despite playing in a division with the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets, they are currently sitting at first overall in the Western Conference.
NHL
chatsports.com

Sharks at Wild: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Both the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild are coming back to St. Paul tonight, with Minnesota riding the high of a win over the Seattle Kraken at home, while San Jose is on a two-game road losing streak. Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in...
NHL
Daily Republic

Sharks get back to team identity, earn scrappy 4-1 win over Wild

The Sharks got back to their blue-collar identity on Tuesday to help earn an impressive – and feisty – win over the host Minnesota Wild. Timo Meier, Logan Couture and Rudolfs Balcers each had two points and goalie James Reimer had 26 saves as the Sharks took an early lead and picked up a 4-1 victory over the Wild at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
NHL
NHL

Sharks to Host 2022 Rookie Faceoff at Future Home of the Barracuda

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today the team will host the 2022 Rookie Faceoff at the future 4,200-seat home of the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) at Sharks Ice at San Jose. The new arena, due to open in Aug. 2022, is part of a 400,000 square foot expansion of Sharks Ice at San Jose that will make the facility the largest of its kind in North America.
NHL
Worthington Daily Globe

Wild can’t recover from slow start in 4-1 loss to Sharks

Despite what recent memory might suggest, Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason warned after morning skate that Tuesday’s game against the Sharks would not be an easy win. Though the Wild dominated the Sharks last season during a condensed 56-game schedule, Evason understood the type of skill his team was going up against this time around.
NHL
chatsports.com

4 Things: Takeaways from Wild’s slow loss to Sharks

The Minnesota Wild laid a stinker against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, losing 4-1 and never really looking good. Anyway, here’s the 4 Things from that game. 1 — Joel Eriksson Ek’s scoring touch returned for the only Wild goal. Outside of Eriksson Ek’s sensational hat trick game, the...
NHL
chatsports.com

Quick Bites: Sharks snap slump against Wild

Coming off of two straight losses, it was clear that the San Jose Sharks were going to need to set the tempo early and win this next game if they wanted to stay in the Pacific race for the time being. That’s exactly what they did last night, taking down the Minnesota Wild 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center.
NHL
icehogs.com

IceHogs Host the Wild on a Winning Weekday Tonight at the BMO

Rockford, IL – The Rockford IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild at BMO Harris Bank Center tonight at 7:00 on a Winning Weekday! Tonight is the third of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season. Listen Live Here!. Download the IceHogs App!. Game Notes & Media. Hogs at Home...
NHL
chatsports.com

