ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

What’s Age Got to do with it? Realities and Solutions for Workplace Ageism

Marshall News Messenger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis webinar, hosted by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Total Worker Health® Program and the National Center for Productive Aging and Work (NCPAW),...

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Veteran Connection: What’s food got to do with it?

I drive with the windows rolled down listening to music. When Tina Turner’s song, “What’s love got to do with it,” comes on, I have to turn up the stereo and sing along. Hippocrates once said, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” After listening to Tina Turner, I find myself asking the question: “What’s food got to do with it?”
MUSIC
Post-Journal

Weed In The Workplace: What You Need To Know

Recreational marijuana is legal in New York, but that doesn’t make its use an appropriate workplace activity. So while the state prohibited employers earlier this month from testing employees for cannabis use, bosses can still act against workers who are impaired. New York state now stops employers from testing employees...
JOBS
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: What the AMA's health equity language guide got wrong

The recent American Medical Association and Association of American Medical Colleges language equity guide strays too far into the political, Conor Friedersdorf argued in The Atlantic Nov. 13. The Atlantic staff writer took issue with the health equity language guide, claiming that it is too political and tries to encourage...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ageism#Portland State University#Yale University#Ncpaw#Npcaw Co#Total Worker Health
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
NewsBreak
AARP
MedPage Today

Buprenorphine Misuse: What's the Reality?

In the 12-month period ending in April, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdoses -- the most recorded in a year-long span. Most of those overdoses involved opioids. Public health experts and addiction researchers agree that wider utilization of effective medications to treat opioid use disorder (OUD) is critical to bringing the crisis under control. As it now stands, only 11% of people with OUD receive medications for treatment.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Springfield News Sun

In Your Prime: Aging brains: What’s normal?

“I’m having a senior moment!” It is something we may blurt out when we forget why we stopped at the supermarket. For some, it is a funny mental slip. For others, it sets off a quiet internal alarm for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease: “Am I starting to lose my memory?”
MENTAL HEALTH
Marshall News Messenger

Leveraging Strategic Foresight for Worker Safety and Health

Foresight Friday @ NIOSH offers a variety of programming to advance the role of foresight in occupational safety and health (OSH) research, service, and practice. Strategic foresight is a practice rooted in futures studies that includes the development and analysis of plausible alternative futures as inputs to strategic plans and actions. The October 29th webinar explored strategic foresight as a tool that can enhance our capacity to anticipate, and even shape, the future as it pertains to work in order to advance worker safety, health, and well-being. The information contained in this webinar would be of interest to Occupational safety and health (OSH) researchers and practitioners; OSH professional associations; labor organizations; employer organizations; employees; industry leaders; federal, state, and local government agencies; healthcare and insurance providers.
HEALTH
Wellsville Daily Reporter

About 50,000 kids ages 5 to 11 got COVID-19 vaccine in NY. What we know (and don't know)

About 50,000 children ages 5 to 11 have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose during New York’s initial pediatric vaccination rollout, which began last week. That number represents just over 3% of the 1.5 million children overall statewide in the age group. It includes about 31,400 kids in New York City and 18,600 in the rest of the state, according to statistics released by state and New York City officials on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bookriot.com

My Workplace Joined the Fine-Free Library Movement (And Here’s What I Learned)

The library system where I work recently went fine-free, taking part in a movement growing across the U.S. and Canada. It’s not a new conversation; after all, in January 2019, the American Library Association passed a resolution that notes fines are “a form of social inequality” and suggested libraries should find a way to do without. However, it was revitalized this fall with the announcement of three New York City public library systems (Brooklyn, New York, and Queens) becoming fine-free. Book Riot has already covered the fine-free library movement, but as a working library professional who is in the midst of this policy switch, I’d like to dive in a bit more personally on the issue.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Repository

Report: Bias, poor access color women's health experiences in Stark County

In late summer 2021, the Stark County Health Department set out to survey women between the ages of 18 and 44 about their experiences interacting with the health care system in the area. Now, the results of that survey and an accompanying focus group are in and the agency is using them to try to make women’s health care more accessible and a positive experience.   ...
STARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy