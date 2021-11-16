What’s Age Got to do with it? Realities and Solutions for Workplace Ageism

The library system where I work recently went fine-free, taking part in a movement growing across the U.S. and Canada. It’s not a new conversation; after all, in January 2019, the American Library Association passed a resolution that notes fines are “a form of social inequality” and suggested libraries should find a way to do without. However, it was revitalized this fall with the announcement of three New York City public library systems (Brooklyn, New York, and Queens) becoming fine-free. Book Riot has already covered the fine-free library movement, but as a working library professional who is in the midst of this policy switch, I’d like to dive in a bit more personally on the issue.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO