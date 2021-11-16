ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Spinach

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen people in seven states have been sickened in an E. coli outbreak linked to baby spinach, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. The agency said people should not eat, sell or serve Josie's Organics prepackaged baby spinach that has a "best by" date of 10/23/2021...

