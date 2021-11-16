Remote installation of Android TV apps from phones likely

There are perks and downsides to using WhatsApp, the world’s most widely used messaging app. An upside is that your contacts are more likely to be on WhatsApp, but at the same time, you also have to put up with those obnoxious good morning messages, expendable memes, and all sorts of unnecessary stuff that, once downloaded, will sit in your phone for eternity. But that growing pile can be particularly concerning on phones with limited internal storage, and with expandable memory becoming rare, it can be a challenge. Handling all the WhatsApp media and files running into several GBs can be a big and tedious task for sure, but here's our guide for cleaning WhatsApp photos, videos, files, and other stuff from your phone.

