Cell Phones

Remote installation of Android TV apps from phones likely

By Bharat Bhushan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the feature for Wear OS devices that makes it super easy to find and install apps? The one that was introduced at the I/O 2021 in May? This nifty option lets the users add a drop-down menu to the Install button on Google Play Store to install apps on smartwatch...

ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google TV’s remote feature makes its way to the Google Home app

We know Google has been working on adding a virtual Android TV remote in the Google Home app for a while now. The company last month confirmed that it was going to add the remote in the Home app soon, and as promised, the feature is finally here. The Google...
TECHNOLOGY
bleepingcomputer.com

Careful: 'Smart TV remote' Android app on Google Play is malware

Two Android apps available on the Google Play store have been found to contain malware this week. These apps are called 'Smart TV remote' and 'Halloween Coloring', with the former having been downloaded at least 1,000 times. Smart TV remote app packs 'Joker' malware. This week, Tatyana Shishkova, Android malware...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 is likely coming soon, expect it in 2022's top Android phones

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset has been making news over the past few weeks, and new information suggests we'll be seeing the new processor debut by the end of November. Qualcomm has officially announced the dates for its annual tech summit and there is every reason to believe that the new Snapdragon 898 processor will be the theme around which the three day event, starting November 30, would revolve around.
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Google Home update on Android brings digital TV remote to the masses

Google is finally bringing its Android TV/Google TV remote to the Google Home app — at least on Android, and in the U.S. only. While the tech giant has been making strides to improve its virtual TV remote and its availability, the latest version of the Google Home app is the perfect home for it; I just wish it would finally roll it out in Canada.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Chrome OS tests a feature that makes the new Share Hub menu a little more like your Android phone

Google's always working to improve Chrome OS, and sometimes that means bringing it features that have already hit Chrome on other platforms. One of the additions it's been working on is a centralized Sharing Hub with an easy-to-use menu for sharing content with applications and other people. Now users trying out that experimental feature can also enable a new copy-to-clipboard button.
COMPUTERS
101.9 KING FM

4 Apps You’re Likely to Find on Wyoming Phones

Chances are, you're reading this on your phone. Am I right? Don't worry, I'm not judging. We're all addicted to our phones, whether we want to admit it or not. I see it all the time. People waiting in line at the grocery store, sitting alone at the park, even some while driving (very dangerous, by the way)... we're all staring at our phones. I've actually tried to challenge myself to not look at my phone during any spare moment in my day.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Android users get another app-based Google TV remote option

Google has updated its Google Home Android app to add a built-in remote for Android TV, Google TV, and other devices like the Nvidia Shield. The feature, which was spotted by 9to5Google, is a helpful option if you misplace a physical remote control. To use it, head to the page in the Google Home app for the device you want to control, and then tap “Open remote” in the bottom left corner of the page.
TECHNOLOGY
windowslatest.com

You can now easily install Android APKs on Windows 11 with a third-party app

Windows 11 now supports Android APK sideloading, which allows users to essentially install any Android app currently available inside and outside the Play Store. However, Windows doesn’t enable sideloading by default and the process can be frustrating if you don’t know the basics of the command line. As you’re probably...
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

You can now buy the Google TV reference remote separately for any Android TV device

The Google G10 reference remote is due to arrive on more Android TV devices, but sadly it’s not sold officially as a universal replacement. Luckily, there’s a way to buy it without wasting money on an entire additional streamer, as Mecool is selling its Google TV G10 remote on its own, and it works as an excellent replacement remote for virtually any Android TV device.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

These Android spyware apps are spreading like wildfire

Cybersecurity researchers have uncovered a new spyware campaign that hides in plain sight on victims’ Android devices under the garb of legitimate lifestyle apps. The campaign, dubbed PhoneSpy, was discovered by researchers at mobile security firm Zimperium, who found the spyware inside 23 Android apps. Once installed, the researchers observed...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to delete unwanted WhatsApp media from your Android phone

There are perks and downsides to using WhatsApp, the world’s most widely used messaging app. An upside is that your contacts are more likely to be on WhatsApp, but at the same time, you also have to put up with those obnoxious good morning messages, expendable memes, and all sorts of unnecessary stuff that, once downloaded, will sit in your phone for eternity. But that growing pile can be particularly concerning on phones with limited internal storage, and with expandable memory becoming rare, it can be a challenge. Handling all the WhatsApp media and files running into several GBs can be a big and tedious task for sure, but here's our guide for cleaning WhatsApp photos, videos, files, and other stuff from your phone.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Bad app alert: This fake smart TV remote is really malware

There are thousands of mobile apps available on various app stores that make our lives a lot easier. From household automation to virtual assistants, there are fewer things that we need to get up off the couch from. Tap or click here for seven apps that can clean up your Android in minutes.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Change Notification Sounds for Each App on Your Android Phone

Notifications are essential, but they can become a distraction if you need to check your phone frequently. The musical presets in smartphones can be rather lackluster and perhaps a bit overwhelming at times. That’s why it’s best to assign priority tones for certain apps so that only the most important alerts grab your attention.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

One UI 4 Android 12 OS upgrade plan for Samsung phones revealed

The One UI 4 update has been released for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The 2021 flagship series is only the first set to receive the public update but more Galaxy phones are expected to receive the same. One UI 4 Android 12 upgrade notices may be received in the coming days. There is no official announcement yet by the South Korean tech giant but a related notice was sighted and then deleted. This may mean the details are not yet final.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

One UI 4 update for Galaxy S21 phones now available

The latest One UI 4 update is here. Samsung has officially announced its latest release that is expected to elevate mobile experience for every Galaxy S21 phone user. Specifically, the new One UI 4 version is for all three variants: the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. It offers more control for the smartphone, new customization options, as well as, better privacy features. The update also offers access to the Samsung ecosystem that is constantly being enhanced for the user.
CELL PHONES

