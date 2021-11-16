ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Beat Junkie Institute of Sound showcases the art of DJing

KTLA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more information on Beat Junkie Institute...

ktla.com

Comments / 0

Related
naplesillustrated.com

Emillions Art to Showcase Mara Sfara Works

Emillions Art in Naples will debut “Resilience,” a collection of works by artist Mara Sfara, on Thursday, November 18. “Resilience” is a solo exhibition of Sfara’s quixotic artwork that demonstrates her powerful empathy for nature and the animal kingdom. The exhibition features more than 24 oil paintings of animals, idyllic landscapes of mountains, glaciers and oceans (what Sfara refers to as “heavenly scenes”), and chic 12-inch-tall Lucite teddy bears.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Djing#Junkie#Art#La Unscripted
littlerocksoiree.com

Easterseals Art & Soul Showcase Returns Nov. 11

As your calendar fills up with seasonal festivities, there’s one event you should pencil in: Easterseals Art & Soul. The annual event showcases one-of-a-kind artworks, giving guests the opportunity to take home original pieces created by local artists and Easterseals clients through the A.R.T. (Artistic Realization Technologies) Program, which provides hands-on creative expression for children and adults with limited use of their arms and hands.
VISUAL ART
housetipster.com

Four Hands Centralizes Art As the Theme Of Their HPMKT Showcase

This year symbolized the momentous and triumphant return for the participants that attended the 2021 High Point Market. Although there were several companies and leaders that attended the event, Four Hands was but one of many examples, signifying such a thriving industry. Showcasing over about 900 different pieces, Four Hands...
VISUAL ART
Daily Northwestern

Sound Source: Breaking down AJ Denhoff’s beats

Podcast (soundsource): Play in new window | Download. Northwestern producer AJ Denhoff discusses his musical style and methods, as well as the growing producer community on campus. [nat sound AJ making a beat off the word Sound Source]. LUCIA BARNUM: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Lucia Barnum. MISSY SCAVONGELLI: And...
MUSIC
azpbs.org

Phoenix Art Museum showcases rare photos of rock and roll legends

This weekend, the Phoenix Art Museum is hosting a special event called “The Lost Negatives of Rock and Roll Photography,” which features newly-discovered photos of rock icons from the 1960s, including the Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin and others. The photos were taken by music producer and manager Michael Friedman who formed close relationships with many of the legends he worked with. Earlier today we spoke to Michael Friedman about his photos.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
IndieWire

‘So Late So Soon’ Review: Aging Artists Face Realities of Mortality and Marriage in Beautiful Doc

The couple at the center of Daniel Hymanson’s documentary “So Late So Soon” often compare themselves to a mouse and an alligator. The characterization feels apt for Jackie and Don Seiden, two aging artists who’ve occupied a multicolored Victorian home in Chicago for decades. Jackie scurries around, dancing, dusting, and decorating their house with found objects from Furbies to vintage suitcases — all in pastel hues of pink, purple, blue, or yellow. Don, meanwhile, sits in his chair as he reads and sketches, like an alligator, he says, waiting “for things to pass me by.” He couldn’t be more out...
ENTERTAINMENT
funcheap.com

“Dust Specks on the Sea” SF Art Institute New Show

Dang! This event has already taken place. Walter and McBean Galleries, San Francisco Art Institute, | 800 Chestnut Street, San Francisco, CA 94133. Contemporary Sculpture from the French Caribbean & Haiti. Walter and McBean Galleries, San Francisco Art Institute. November 18, 2021 – February 19, 2022. Exhibiting artists:. Mathieu Kleyebe...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC4

UVU hosts annual art showcase featuring autistic artists

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Valley University (UVU) is hosting an annual art show featuring autistic artists and their unique creations will be on display. The Fifth Annual Super Spectrum Showcase will feature original artwork from almost 70 artists and over 230 submissions. Artwork that will be shown include paintings, sculptures, photographs, and jewelry. “The […]
OREM, UT
thefactsnewspaper.com

LIVE ​Musical TributeLangston Hughes Performing Arts Institute

On November 13, 2021, 7-9:00 pm. Please join us for a very special evening of music, historic reflection, and entertainment! The Ernestine Anderson Musical Tribute at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center, (LHPAI,104 17th Ave S Seattle, WA 98144) Jazz is an African-American creation, a gift to Seattle and the world...
SEATTLE, WA
Dallas News

Dallas Opera’s Hart Institute presents a showcase of women conductors

In fields heavily dominated by men, the Dallas Opera and Dallas Symphony Orchestra have become leaders in cultivating and promoting women. The Dallas Opera’s Hart Institute for Women Conductors, whose 2021 incarnation concluded with a Nov. 6 concert at the Winspear Opera House, gives up-and-coming conductors one-on-one coaching in rehearsal and conducting skills, but also career counseling. Participants rehearse and lead the Dallas Opera Orchestra and professional singers in the final concert.
DALLAS, TX
springvillejournal.com

Songwriter Showcase to be held at Springville Center for The Arts

SPRINGVILLE – Nick Kody is hosting Springville Center for the Arts’ “Songwriter Showcase” highlighting original music from the Western New York area on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. “Songwriter Showcase” features musicians performing “in the round,” each will share the inspiration behind the writing process and then perform their song. This year’s show will feature Kody & Herren, Caleb & Carolyn, Tyler Wescott and Sarah Elizabeth.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
manisteenews.com

Manistee exhibit showcases Indigenous art, voices

MANISTEE — Two portraits of the same woman hang side by side at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts. The series, called “Great Grandmother” is by local artist Judy Jashinsky. Her work is part of the “First Americans” exhibit currently on display at the Ramsdell. In one portrait, Jashinsky’s...
MANISTEE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy