Tyres on scores of vehicles parked in Glasgow have been deflated by climate activists as the Cop26 summit reaches its end. Fake parking infringement notices that branded the four-wheel-drive cars a “climate violation” have been left on about 60 vehicles in the city’s West End district.Pharmacist Jamie MacConnacher discovered the two front tyres of his Land Rover had been deflated on Thursday morning.He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Drivetime programme that several other cars in the area had been targeted.He said: “I don’t think targeting individuals that have these vehicles is the right way to do it. They don’t know what...

