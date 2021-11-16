ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recruitment Coordinator

The Guardian
 8 days ago
Post Title: Recruitment Coordinator

Responsible to: Recruitment Manager

About Tutor Trust

The Tutor Trust is a registered charity which aims to tackle educational inequality in a unique way. Our mission is to 'transform lives through tutoring’ by making sure every child who needs some additional academic support can access a great tutor. We recruit and train bright university students as tutors in the core subjects of Maths, English and Science and place them in state schools.

Job Purpose

The role of Recruitment Coordinator will be to advertise, promote and assist in making sure that the tutor recruitment process is promoted effectively and runs smoothly across all four cities. The role is Manchester-based but will involve recruitment over all Tutor Trust locations with regular travel to Leeds, Bradford and Liverpool Campuses and offices will be involved.

Main Functions

  • Assist with marketing and promoting Tutor Trust to potential tutors via our various social media platforms and email.
  • Promote and represent Tutor Trust at various webinars, careers Fairs and university stalls.
  • Assist with the recruitment process for new tutors, including collecting references, DBS, shortlisting and marking.
  • Assist with all tutor interviews, training and CPD events, which may take place both in person and online. This will involve but will not be restricted to Zoom meeting coordination, liaising with the relevant university contacts and providing logistical support to the team and to Tutor Trust trainers.
  • Assist with the organisation of our Brand Ambassador teams, with some responsibility for monitoring Brand Ambassador activity.
  • Respond to recruitment enquiries via email and phone.
  • Assist with the maintenance of all Tutor Trust recruitment and training software systems and assist with general office functions.
  • Maintain strong relationships with our partner universities, including but not exclusively The University of Manchester, The University of Leeds, Leeds Beckett University, MMU, Salford University, The University of Liverpool and RNCM. You will also be required to engage with student bodies and societies to aid in the recruitment of tutors.
  • Take part in general induction presentations and other events to promote the Tutor Trust both internally and externally.
  • Help with preparation for Tutor Trust events aimed at a range of stakeholders.
  • Assist other staff to complete a variety of administration tasks that enable the Trust to operate effectively and efficiently.
  • Any other duties commensurate with the grade and nature of the post

Person Specification

Good candidates for this role will be high achievers, with excellent IT, English and organisational skills. They will have well-developed interpersonal skills and will work effectively within a team environment.

Skills

  • Create and manage recruitment social media content by planning and delivering messages across Tutor Trust’s various SM platforms
  • Excellent organisational skills
  • To be fully IT literate, particularly to be competent with Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook
  • Excellent communication skills with ability to establish a rapport and communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels and from all sectors
  • The ability to work under pressure to cope with multiple demands and deadlines, to work fast and to a consistently high standard
  • The ability to manage office systems and contact databases and to use them effectively
  • Be able to write fluently, to think clearly and to grasp new concepts quickly
  • Educated to degree level

Attributes

  • Demonstrate a commitment to the goals and drivers behind the Tutor Trust
  • Enthusiasm and ability to contribute to the successful development of the Tutor Trust
  • Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills with a commitment to accuracy and attention to detail
  • Willingness to undergo DBS clearance and be committed to safeguarding children
  • Be a team player
  • Have strong organisational and communication skills
  • Be able to prioritise and manage tasks
  • Confidence in presenting to a wide range of audiences.

General

The job is based on a permanent contract (after a successful 3-month probation period). Your regular place of work will be the Tutor Trust Head Office in Manchester, however the position will also involve regular travel to our Manchester, Leeds, Bradford and Liverpool University partners and Tutor Trust offices.

The hours of work are 40 hrs per week over 52 weeks (Hybrid working currently in operation). Holiday entitlement will be 33 days per annum (inclusive of Bank Holidays) with 3 days of your allocation to be taken over the Christmas period. There will also involve working occasional unsocial hours in evenings and at weekends.

In accordance with our Safer Recruitment policy, this position requires an enhanced DBS check and two satisfactory references.

APPLICATION INFORMATION

Closing date for applications: Monday 7th December 2021 at 12pm (noon)

Interviews to be held: Monday 13th December 2021

Salary: £23,000 per annum & Contributory Pension (subject to a successful qualifying period)

Start date: ASAP

Candidates are required to submit a completed application form outlining how they meet the requirements of the role and why they want the role. Please email completed application to recruitment@thetutortrust.org by the above date.

For further information visit: www.thetutortrust.org

The Tutor Trust is an Equal Opportunities Employer

The Tutor Trust is committed to safeguarding and promoting the wellbeing of all children, and expects our staff, applicants and volunteers to share this commitment

