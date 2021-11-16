ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Service Valeter

Bowker Motor Group is recruiting for a full-time Service Valeter for their BMW/MINI Centre on Preston Docklands. Duties in the main will be to wash and valet customer vehicles. Applicants must hold a full UK driving licence with no more than 6 points, be...

Valeter/Detailer

Porsche Preston are recruiting an experienced Vehicle Valeter/Detailer for the Centre on the Docklands. Duties will be to wash and valet vehicles to an extremely high standard, in preparation for sale and prior to customer handover. Applicants must have a valeting or bodyshop background and have a passion for their...
Vehicle Technician

Vehicle Technician / Mechanic needed in the Purley / Sutton / Croydon / Coulsdon Mitcham area of South London. We are currently working with a main car dealership who are looking to recruit an experienced Vehicle Technician to join their growing team. You will be working for a well-known brand working in excellent conditions and will have the opportunity to grow and develop your career with manufacturer training and full support from the management team.
Trainee Customer Service Advisor

We are working on an exciting new role with a Main Car Dealership in the Eastbourne area of East Sussex. My client are actively looking for a Trainee Customer Service Advisor to join their friendly and busy team. No Automotive experience necessary - this is a great role for someone...
Cazoo to provide vehicle disposal for Ogilvie Fleet

Cazoo has agreed a long-term partnership with leasing company Ogilvie Fleet to provide end of life vehicle solutions. As part of the exclusive agreement, Cazoo will provide Ogilvie with inspect and collect services across the UK, in-house technology solutions to assist with damage recharging and the disposal of more than 18,000 vehicles at the end of contract.
Workshop Controller

Due to an internal transfer, we are currently looking for an experienced workshop controller to join our busy service department. Overseeing technician performance and productivity while monitoring and driving quality within the workshop. The customer must be at the forefront of everything we do and communication is a key part of the role both internally and externally.
Trainee Car Sales Executive

Are you looking for a new challenge? Are you considering a career in Car Sales?. My client is a main car dealership who is looking to recruit an additional Trainee Car Sales Executive to join their busy and thriving site in the Reading area. My client will consider any candidate with some form of sales experience So whether you have minimal experience or many years car sales experience please apply!
Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
Ford CEO's Warning Needs To Be Taken Seriously

Legacy automakers like Ford and Volkswagen cannot afford to ignore new competitors like Tesla and Rivian. Tesla managed to change the entire automotive landscape beginning with the launch of the Model S in 2012. At first, mainstream brands didn't take this EV too seriously. The situation is completely different today. Both Ford and VW have committed billions of dollars to battery and autonomous driving technologies while GM plans to be EV-only by 2035.
Toyota Busts The Car Microchip Shortage

Unless you’ve been living in a cave or under a rock, you know for about a year automakers have been suffering from a shortage of microprocessor chips which are necessary for a number of features. This has meant auto giants shuttering factories for weeks on end, trimming back on production, and even storing unfinished cars in hopes they can install the chips at a later date. With predictions of this situation being alleviated in a matter or months or even a couple of years, it might be shocking to hear Toyota has already found a solution.
New apparatus in service for JCFPD

WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Fire Protection District placed three new fire engines, three. new tankers and a new rescue truck in service during the past several months. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Average car dealer saw 189.7% profit rise in September, ASE reports

The average UK car retailer saw their monthly profit soar by 189.7% year-on-year in what the SMMT had described as a “desperately disappointing September”, according to ASE. The automotive consultancy reported, compiled by former ASE chairman Mike Jones, revealed that the average retailer made a profit of £168,000 (2020: £58,000)...
Launch report: new Peugeot 308 will resonate with premium hatchback customers

The previous Peugeot 308 was meant to represent the rebirth of the brand when it launched back in 2013, leading to the more driver-focused and sharper-looking models we know today, like the 3008 SUV and 508. It didn’t resonate with buyers as well as the Ford Focus and VW Golf,...
RRG Group achieves 81% online conversion rate with GForces

RRG Group has renewed its contract with GForces after achieving a conversion rate of 81% from online enquiries. The dealer group was the first in the UK to adopt GForces’ NetDirector Auto-e software platform, when it launched in 2018. In the past 18 months, RRG Group has seen its online used vehicle sales increase almost eightfold from 2% to 15%
Audi UK appoints Tony Moore as head of marketing

Audi UK has named Tony Moore as its new head of marketing. He currently holds the position as head of product planning at Audi UK and will move across into his new role in January 2022. Moore has worked for the Volkswagen Group for 25 years and has broad management...
Volkswagen dealers open new Polo GTI order books

Volkswagen retailers across the UK have officially opened their order books for the new, 207PS Polo GTI hot hatch. Priced from £26,430, the iconic GTI nameplate returns to the boot lids and flanks of the supermini following the launch of the revised sixth-generation model range earlier this year. Its introduction...
Pulman Group plug-in Leon sale is Seat's one millionth UK-sold car

Pulman Group’s Sunderland Seat dealership has made the Catalonian brand’s one millionth UK car sale – 36 years after it first entered the market. The millionth car, a SEAT Leon e-HYBRID plug-in hybrid (PHEV), was sold by the Cupra, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen franchisee to a private customer and the moment was hailed as “a tremendous milestone” by Seat UK managing director Richard Harrison.
8 Questions to... Snows Kia Guildford master technician David Weston

Fresh from his crowning as world champion in the Kia EV Skill World Cup 2021, Snows Motor Group's Kia Guildford master technician David Weston is the latest person to take part in AM's '8 Questions to...' series. Read on to learn what motivates the top technician who is in the...
SsangYong Motors UK welcomes Balmer Lawn to retail network

Abarth, Fiat, Honda and Suzuki franchisee Balmer Lawn Group has joined the Ssangyong Motors UK car retail network with the opening of a new dealership in Southampton. The Hampshire-based retail group trades out of showrooms in Salisbury, New Milton and Brockenhurst and its new SsangYong showroom is located in Dibden Purlieu, Southampton.
Warehouse Operative

We’re recruiting for a motivated Nightshift Warehouse Operative to work at our Albion Parts Centre in Glasgow. Monday - Friday 11.45pm - 8.45am - 42.5 hours per week. As a Warehouse Operative, you will be an essential part of the day-to-day running of our parts warehouse at the Albion Centre, Glasgow.
Book My Garage sees record number of bookings in 2021

Book My Garage claims to have channelled record levels of aftersales work into franchised retailers' workshops after bookings increased by 34% year-on-year in October. Its franchise SecretService programme also saw record growth, with bookings in Q3 this year rising by 238% when compared to Q3, in 2020. Listen to this...
