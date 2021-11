SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. -They opened with Vince McMahon sitting at his desk, tapping his fingers on a desk and staring at the missing egg. Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce were sitting across from him. A video package then aired of McMahon arriving at Survivor Series and being greeted and cheered cartoonishly by a bunch of wrestlers and personnel (AEW is going to spoof that scene), followed by McMahon lamenting the egg going missing. McMahon said The Rock gave him that egg. He said it’s not just the value of the egg, it’s the fact that someone stole something from him. Deville said she interviewed everyone. Pearce said nobody knows anything. Deville said authorities came in with a search warrant and searched everywhere. McMahon said if he doesn’t have the egg on his desk by the end of the night, they won’t be there anymore. Pearce said he thinks it was one of the Superstars. McMahon said the person who brings him the culprit will get a title match against Big E tonight. He tapped his fingers and Pearce told Deville they should go find the egg.

WWE ・ 16 HOURS AGO