The Town of Truckee is hiring! Multiple Positions Available!. Animal Caretaker Full Time Open Until Filled $17.85/hour - $24.11/hour This position works in the Animal Services Division of the Police Department, and is responsible for the care of animals at the shelter. Typical duties include cleaning dog runs and cat housing, shelter janitorial duties, feeding and medicating animals, maintaining records of shelter animals, and socialization of animals. This position also assists with intake and redemption of animals, behavior assessments, and issuing of dog licenses. Irregular shifts, holiday, and weekend work is required.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO