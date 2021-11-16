ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Street widening project nears completion

Becco Contractors, Inc., is installing the final stretch of asphalt on the New Orleans Street (101st St.) widening project between Olive Ave. (129th E. Ave.) and Aspen Ave. (145th E. Ave.).

According to City of Broken Arrow Construction Manager Timothy Robins, P.E, the contractor has completed the installation of the surface course asphalt on the north side of the roadway and has now transitioned to the south side of the street.

Motorists should be prepared for one more traffic flow transition in the coming days.

"Once they complete the south side of the street, they will move to the middle lane and switch traffic to new asphalt surface on the north and south sides of the roadway," Robins said.

Asphalt installation is expected to be complete around Nov. 19. After that, the crews will install sod and then stripe the asphalt roadway. The project is expected to be finished and up to full speed by the end of November.

The Missouri–Kansas–Texas Railroad sold lots for the town site in 1902 and company secretary William S. Fears named it Broken Arrow. The city was named for a Creek community settled by Creek Indians who had been forced to relocate from Alabama to Oklahoma along the Trail of Tears.

