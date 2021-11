-When it comes to sound, dogs have us beat, since they can hear higher highs, detect softer sounds and greater nuances, and hear nearly twice as many frequencies as humans. In “Hear Like They Do,” David&Goliath’s latest creative campaign for Vizio, three almost human dogs are captivated by the immersive sound quality of Vizio’s Sound Bars as they sit and stay in for a night of television. The campaign features three digital videos that capture TV-watching moments of longing, intrigue and suspense—“French Lover,” a tear-jerking romantic movie; “Crime Boss,” a mob thriller; and “The Kicker,” a nail-biter of a football game.

