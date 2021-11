Cell-based therapy using mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) is a novel treatment strategy for spinal cord injury (SCI). MSCs can be isolated from various tissues, and their characteristics vary based on the source. However, reports demonstrating the effect of transplanted rat cranial bone-derived MSCs (rcMSCs) on rat SCI models are lacking. In this study, we determined the effect of transplanting rcMSCs in rat SCI models. MSCs were established from collected bone marrow and cranial bones. SCI rats were established using the weight-drop method and transplanted intravenously with MSCs at 24Â h post SCI. The recovery of motor function and hindlimb electrophysiology was evaluated 4Â weeks post transplantation. Electrophysiological recovery was evaluated by recording the transcranial electrical stimulation motor-evoked potentials. Tissue repair after SCI was assessed by calculating the cavity ratio. The expression of genes involved in the inflammatory response and cell death in the spinal cord tissue was assessed by real-time polymerase chain reaction. The transplantation of rcMSCs improved motor function and electrophysiology recovery, and reduced cavity ratio. The expression of proinflammatory cytokines was suppressed in the spinal cord tissues of the rats that received rcMSCs. These results demonstrate the efficacy of rcMSCs as cell-based therapy for SCI.

