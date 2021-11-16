The Oil Market Is Struggling To Interpret Mixed Signals

Overview: The US dollar has come back bid from the weekend against most currencies following the talk by a couple of Fed governors about the possibility of accelerating the tapering at next month's FOMC meeting. The weekend also saw protests against the social restrictions being imposed by several European countries in the face of a surge in Covid cases. The Swedish krona, yen, and sterling are the weakest, while the dollar-bloc currencies are resisting the greenback's tug. Most of the freely accessible and liquid currencies among emerging market currencies, including Russia, Hungary, South Africa, and Mexico, are heavy.At the same time, the Turkish lira recoups a little of the ground lost last week, and the Chinese yuan shrugged off apparently warnings from the PBOC to post its first gain in three sessions. Equity markets in the Asia Pacific area mostly fell, though China and South Korea were notable exceptions. Europe's Stoxx 600 snapped a six-week advance last week but has begun the news week with a small gain through the European morning. US futures are trading higher. The bond market is heavy, with the 10-year US Treasury up about three basis points to around 1.58%. European benchmark yields are 2-3 bp higher. Gold finished last week on a softer note and edged lower today to trade below $1840 for the first time since November 10. Resistance is around $1850. News that Japan may join the US to release oil from reserves saw January WTI slip below $75 but recover back above $76. It met the (38.2%) retracement of the rally from the late August low near $60.75. European natural gas (Netherlands) is lower for the fourth consecutive session, during which time it has fallen around 11%. Iron ore extended the 5.6% gains before the weekend with another 4% gain today. On the other hand, copper rose 3.3% in the past two sessions and has come back offered today. Lastly, the CRB Index eased less than 1% last week and is off two of the past three weeks. Its seven-month rally is at risk.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO