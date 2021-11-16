“Whenever I go to a brand-new spot, it’s always really special.”

When the holiday season finally rolls around, my friends and family can almost always predict what I'm going to give them: clothes. I wish I wasn't such a predictable gift giver, but it's just in my nature to share my love of fashion (like I'm doing with you at this very moment). Just to be clear, I'm never going to stop gifting my circle with new clothes to wear on repeat. In fact, I've been scouring the internet for more brands to expose my friends and family to this year, and I've landed on Athleta. It's hard to scroll past a brand whose mission is to empower women. (Plus, it has the perfect selection of casual apparel for the season.) Everyone on my holiday list this year can expect to see cozy joggers, printed puffers, and zip-up pullovers wrapped in a bow. (If you're in my immediate circle, please don't scroll down.) Whether you're holiday shopping or simply treating yourself to quality winter pieces, you should take a look at my top picks from Athleta below.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO