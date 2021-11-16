ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEC+ Raised Oil Production By More Than 400,000bpd In October

By Tsvetana Paraskova
OilPrice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLed by production increases in Saudi Arabia and Russia, the OPEC+ group raised its October oil output by 490,000 barrels per day (bpd), TASS news agency quoted the International Energy Agency as saying in its monthly report on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia’s oil production rose to 9.8 million bpd in...

oilprice.com

OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ has issued a grave warning to Japan, the United States, China, India, and South Korea: unleash millions of barrels of oil from your emergency stockpiles, and we are likely to respond. That response, although OPEC+ failed to mention specific figures, would likely be changing their plans to ramp up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

OPEC considers lowering production to account for oil reserve releases

(Bloomberg) –OPEC and its allies may re-evaluate plans for reviving oil supplies if the world’s four largest consuming countries go ahead with a coordinated release of their strategic petroleum reserves. India became the latest major consumer to contemplate deploying its stockpiles, potentially assisting the U.S., Japan and China in a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
whtc.com

U.S. wants more oil, but OPEC+ can’t turn on the tap much harder

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. pressure on OPEC+ to pump more oil and cool red-hot crude prices has shone a spotlight on a relatively new problem for the producer group: it doesn’t have much extra capacity to hike output faster, even if it wanted to. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

The recent oil price decline is not justified by fundamentals, Goldman Sachs says, keeping its estimate of Brent averaging $85 per barrel in Q4. The move lower in oil prices so far this month has been excessive amid overblown worries about a strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) release and a hit to demand from the COVID resurgence in Europe and the United States, the U.S. investment bank said in a note to clients carried by Argus.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Factbox: OPEC+ production shortfalls under scrutiny

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - OPEC+ has produced less oil than its agreed output targets, drawing scrutiny from the United States and other major consumers which want more crude from the group. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said OPEC+ production was below its target in both September and October by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Biden Asks The World For Help Easing The Global Energy Crisis

Oil prices have fallen below a key psychological barrier on news that Biden is trying to persuade a number of countries to release crude from their Strategic Petroleum Reserves. Biden's highly unusual move comes just months after he made another request to OPEC+ to boost production so as to tame...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Saudi Retains Top Spot among China Oil Suppliers

Saudi Arabia has remained China’s number-one crude oil supplier, customs data for October has shown, per a Reuters report. Saudi oil exports to China during that month were up by 19.5 percent from a year earlier, averaging 1.67 million barrels daily. While up on the year, this was down on September, when Saudi exports to China totaled 1.94 million bpd.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?

- The ongoing US-OPEC public spat continues to revolve around the oil market’s immediate prospects, namely its moving into oversupply following several months of global stock draws. - Latest outlooks from OPEC, IEA, and EIA all indicate that markets should flip into oversupply in Q1-2021, with EIA forecasting it would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Biden's Bluff And Covid Cases Drag Oil Prices Down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into U.S. oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent COVID fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Pumped Less Oil Than Agreed In October

The OPEC+ group’s compliance rate with the oil production cuts rose to 116 percent in October from 115 percent in September, as the alliance, especially the OPEC members in the pact, failed to pump to their collective quota, Reuters reported on Friday, quoting internal data it had seen. The ten...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Venezuela’s New Oil Production Target Is Completely Unrealistic

At the start of 2021, Venezuela’s Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami announced that national oil company PDVSA was targeting petroleum production of 1.5 million barrels per day by the end of the year. When he made that statement in March 2021, Venezuela’s national oil company was pumping, according to OPEC, an average of 525,000 barrels of crude oil per day, or a third of that target. A week ago, PDVSA gave a clear indication of just how unrealistic that target was by reducing that daily average production target by roughly a third to one million barrels per day by the end of 2021. There are signs that even the reduced output is beyond the capability of Venezuela’s national oil company. If this ambitious new target were achieved, it would generate considerable income for Maduro’s near-bankrupt regime, as well as a capital-starved PDVSA. That cash could then be directed to urgently required maintenance and to the overhaul of Venezuela’s rapidly deteriorating energy infrastructure. Despite Maduro’s, El Aissami’s, and the PDVSA’s hype, the new numbers are still unrealistic and will not be achieved until critical geopolitical dilemmas are resolved. OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report for November 2021 shows, from secondary sources, that during October 2021 Venezuela only pumped on average 590,000 barrels of crude oil per day. This represents an impressive 10.7% increase compared to September and is a stunning 61% greater than for the same period a year earlier, although it is still well below both the formidable production target set by El Aissami earlier this year and PDVSA’s amended number.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Aggressive Middle East Oil Price Hikes Hint At Strong Demand In Asia

Panic-driven market narratives can play a huge role in aggravating seemingly usual situations. Take, for instance, arguably the biggest story of the past weeks. Namely, that the US and other major importers are asking OPEC+ to bring more crude into the market, even though the oil group has so far been quite meticulous in its compliance (Saudi Arabia alone exported in October almost 500,000 b/d more than before). Whilst one might surely understand the drive to decrease fuel prices or to curb runaway inflation, the subsequent utterances seemed to have fortified the feeling of an impending tightness in the markets. This feeling was also corroborated by extremely weak Dubai differentials. The usual marker of East-to-West arbitrage possibilities, the Brent-Dubai EFS, surged to multi-year highs and has trended above 5 per barrel this month, making imports of barrels from Atlantic Basin almost impossible for Asian refiners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Dips As Consuming Nations Mull Strategic Reserve Releases

Oil prices ignored a bullish EIA inventory report and dipped on Wednesday amid expectations that the U.S. could soon announce a release from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and other major consuming nations could follow suit with crude releases. Prices settled more than 2 percent lower on Wednesday and were...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

IEA: Global Oil Inventories Rose In October

After hitting a six-year low in September, commercial oil stocks in OECD countries showed a marginal build in October, suggesting that the months of hefty inventory draws globally may be over, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. In its closely watched Oil Market Report for November, the agency...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC San Diego

OPEC Member Calls for Calm After U.S. Pressure to Pump More Oil

The UAE's energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei on Wednesday defended OPEC and its allies' decision not to increase oil supply. "I would encourage people to calm, trust us," Suhail al-Mazrouei told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on "Street Signs Europe." He said the EIA predicts that there will be an oil surplus in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

