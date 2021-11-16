OPEC+ Raised Oil Production By More Than 400,000bpd In October

At the start of 2021, Venezuela’s Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami announced that national oil company PDVSA was targeting petroleum production of 1.5 million barrels per day by the end of the year. When he made that statement in March 2021, Venezuela’s national oil company was pumping, according to OPEC, an average of 525,000 barrels of crude oil per day, or a third of that target. A week ago, PDVSA gave a clear indication of just how unrealistic that target was by reducing that daily average production target by roughly a third to one million barrels per day by the end of 2021. There are signs that even the reduced output is beyond the capability of Venezuela’s national oil company. If this ambitious new target were achieved, it would generate considerable income for Maduro’s near-bankrupt regime, as well as a capital-starved PDVSA. That cash could then be directed to urgently required maintenance and to the overhaul of Venezuela’s rapidly deteriorating energy infrastructure. Despite Maduro’s, El Aissami’s, and the PDVSA’s hype, the new numbers are still unrealistic and will not be achieved until critical geopolitical dilemmas are resolved. OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report for November 2021 shows, from secondary sources, that during October 2021 Venezuela only pumped on average 590,000 barrels of crude oil per day. This represents an impressive 10.7% increase compared to September and is a stunning 61% greater than for the same period a year earlier, although it is still well below both the formidable production target set by El Aissami earlier this year and PDVSA’s amended number.

