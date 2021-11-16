Baylor Wore Down Oklahoma Throughout Game

WACO, TX — In Baylor’s 27-14 win over Oklahoma, the Bears won the time of possession at 35:19 while the Sooners had the ball for 24:41. Naturally, the Sooners became worn down, and the Bears responded to Lincoln Riley attempting to shake things up, by putting Spencer Rattler in at quarterback.

“It was always trying to stay a step ahead,” Dave Aranda said. “I think the change of quarterbacks probably added to that in terms of what could come next and the next move. Some of the formations and adjustments that we were getting were tailor made for us.”

