The McMullen County Boys had a strong performance at the state cross country meet to finish third in the team standings. The Cowboys were led by senior Isaiah Billingsley and freshman Brandon Timms, who finished second and sixth, respectively. Billingsley, the former state champion, finished 48 seconds before the third place finisher. Junior Jaden Mills and senior Rudy Mesa were next up, coming in 42nd and 47th place. Freshman Nathan Little rounded out the top five for the Cow- finishing in 59th. As a team, they finished with 154 points. McMullen County and Jayton were tied after each team finished with their top five runners. However, senior Jared Jones finished just one place ahead of Jayton’s sixth finisher to secure the final podium spot.

MCMULLEN COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO