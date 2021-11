A three-game losing streak has knocked Kentucky out of the Top 25, but the Wildcats have a good chance to finish the regular season on a positive note. They finish Southeastern Conference play Saturday night in Nashville against Vanderbilt, followed by nonconference games against New Mexico State and Louisville in which they'll be favored. A 9-3 record could still land Kentucky in a New Year's Day bowl game.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO