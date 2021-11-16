ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Merrimack takes on Army

By Staff
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerrimack (2-1) vs. Army (2-1) Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Army goes up against Merrimack in an early season matchup. Merrimack fell 48-35 at Rutgers in its last outing. Army is coming off an 86-79 win in Durham over Hartford in its most recent...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Beats Duquesne in City Game, 69-64

The Pitt Women’s Basketball Team improved to 4-0 on the season following a 69-64 City Game victory over rival Duquesne. Jayla Everett paced Pitt with her 18 points, her second time this season achieving high marks in this statistic for the Panthers. Duquesne’s defense held Everett to 6-of-18 shooting, with two of those being a two-point shot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Rutgers rallies in second half to defeat Merrimack 48-35

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. and Cliff Omoruyi both had double-doubles and Rutgers rallied in the second half to defeat Merrimack 48-35 on Saturday. Harper had 13 points and 11 rebounds to go with Omoruyi's 11 points and 13 rebounds. After trailing 23-16 at halftime, Rutgers (2-0) opened...
COLLEGE SPORTS
raleighnews.net

Duke takes on Coach K's alma mater in battle with Army

The introduction of a new batch of Duke basketball players went well on a national stage. Now it's a home game for the No. 9 Blue Devils when Army visits Friday night in Durham, N.C. Duke picked up enough good feelings to start the season that could carry it for...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
New York Post

Rutgers rallies after slow start to upend Merrimack

Ron Harper Jr. and Cliff Omoruyi both had double-doubles and Rutgers rallied in the second half to defeat Merrimack 48-35 on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. Harper had 13 points and 11 rebounds to go with Omoruyi’s 11 points and 13 rebounds. After trailing 23-16 at halftime, Rutgers (2-0) opened the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Merrimack squares up against Rutgers

Merrimack (1-0) vs. Rutgers (1-0) Jersey Mike's Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack and Rutgers both look to put winning streaks together . Party of two? Cardinals, Brewers lay 'groundwork' at GM Meetings while NL Central rivals seem set to downshift. BenFred: Reports of Kroenke’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJAC TV

Schmoke kicks five field goals, Saint Francis tops Merrimack

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Justin Sliwoski connected with Kahtero Summers for a 60-yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage, Alex Schmoke added five field goals and Saint Francis (Pa.) defeated Merrimack 22-6. After the long touchdown to start things off, the Red Flash got all of their scoring from Schmoke.
LORETTO, PA
merrimacknewspaper.com

Merrimack Men’s Basketball Cleans House in Home Opener

Yesterday, the Merrimack men’s basketball team hosted the Emerson Lions for their season opener. Merrimack easily took down the Lions, winning 77-48. It was clear early on in the game that Merrimack was in control, only giving up two points in the first ten minutes of the game. Leading the...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Point#Rutgers#Jordan Minor#Cardinals#Syndergaard#Coyotes Memphis#Black Knights#254th Among#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
onthebanks.com

Merrimack at Rutgers Game Preview

Merrimack (2-0) At Rutgers (1-0) Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (8,000) TV: BTN+ (Subscription only) - Ralph Bednarczyk and Tim Catalfamo. Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM, Jerry Recco & Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM - KenPom Rankings:...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
onthebanks.com

Unfinished Business: 4 Thoughts on Merrimack

Rutgers grinded through a ugly game with Merrimack, winning 48-35. Four Thoughts:. Jaden Jones and Aundre Hyatt: In the second half, Jones’ really stepped up offensively, when the Scarlet Knights needed it most. He put in 9 points, all in the second half. And, with Rutgers up 4, his heads up rebound and put back of a missed front end of the a one and one while everyone else was sleeping really helped Rutgers gain momentum. His athleticism on defense disrupted the slower Merrimack guards and helped to turn the tide. Hyatt offered the same, knocking down a huge 3 and turning over a pesky Merrimack team for a layup that essentially iced the game. He finished with only 8 points, but they were big.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Eagle-Tribune

Sports in a Minute: Merrimack's 6-foot-8 goalie honored

Merrimack College men’s hockey freshman goaltender, 6-foot-8 Hugo Ollas, was named the Pro Ambitions Hockey East Rookie of the Week. The Linköping, Sweden native held No. 14 nationally-ranked Boston College at bay Saturday evening at Conte Forum to earn his first collegiate win between the pipes. He made 27 saves on 30 shots on goal, including stopping all 12 shots he saw in the third period to help the Warriors get the game-winning goal in the final five minutes in the 4-3 triumph.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball wins gritty matchup against Merrimack

After a slow start that saw only 16 first half points, the Rutgers men’s basketball team rallied at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Livingston campus on Saturday to defeat Merrimack 48-35. The Scarlet Knights (2-0, 0-0) held a team under 40 points for the 11th time in the shot clock era.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
themackreport.com

Special night for Felton as Merrimack blanks Maine

ORONO, Maine — Christian Felton might be from Ohio, but he said he grew up spending his summers honing his skills at Alfond Arena. Felton’s uncle is former Maine head coach Tim Whitehead, who is now the coach at Kimball Union Academy. “Every summer I’d come here,” said the Merrimack...
MAINE STATE
uvmathletics.com

Catamounts Head to Merrimack for Two-Game Weekend Series

Vermont (4-6-1, 2-2-1 HEA) heads back out on the road this weekend as they visit Merrimack (4-9-1, 4-5-1 HEA) for a two-game set. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday from Lawler Rink. Both games will be broadcast live for free at CollegeSportsLive. RELATED LINKS.
SPORTS
Richmond.com

Virginia Tech crushes Merrimack, looks ahead to Memphis

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team shined against Merrimack on Sunday. But their next foe will offer a much bigger challenge. The Hokies never trailed and even got 3-pointers from their walk-ons en route to a 72-43 win at Cassell Coliseum. Virginia Tech (5-0) shot 55.1% from the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
whee.net

Tech beats Merrimack, UVA plays Georgia tonight

College basketball: #17 Tennessee beat #18 UNC 89-72 Sunday. UNC is at home tomorrow and will play UNC Asheville at 7 p.m. Virginia Tech beat Merrimack Sunday 72-43. The 6-0 Hokies play at home against #11 Memphis on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. UVA plays at home against Georgia tonight at 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uvmathletics.com

Poulin-Labelle and Schafzahl Lead Vermont Past Merrimack

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Maude Poulin-Labelle had a hat trick and Theresa Schafzahl registered five points as Vermont (6-6-1, 4-3-1) defeated Merrimack (4-11-1, 4-7-1) 5-2 Sunday evening in Hockey East action from Lawler Rink. Schafzahl's five-point performance was the first in program history. RELATED LINKS. COACH'S QUOTE. "Very, very pleased...
VERMONT STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Charlotte faces Drexel in Bahamas

Charlotte (3-1) vs. Drexel (2-2) , Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Drexel are set to collide in a postseason game at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau. Drexel lost 90-87 in overtime to Tulane in its most recent game, while Charlotte came up short in a 98-86 game against Toledo in its last outing.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy