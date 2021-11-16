ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Takumi Minamino News

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTakumi Minamino hasn’t been able to get too much game time for...

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Reds run riot as Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino crush the Gunners after a tense first half where Arteta and Klopp had a major bust-up on the Anfield touchline

Liverpool emphatically found their stride again at Anfield last night as Arsenal found the limits of their recent resurgence. Mikel Arteta's revival of this team after a historically bad start to the season has been genuinely impressive, with eight wins and two draws in the last ten games. Yet it didn't get close to surviving a forensic examination from a Liverpool team with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota at their best.
Takumi Minamino
One year from World Cup, clock ticks ever louder for Qatar

After upending the football establishment by winning the right to host the World Cup, Qatar's preparations are heading into overdrive with a year to go as they rush to welcome more than a million fans and prove their critics wrong. The tiny Gulf state has a reputation for punching above its weight but challenges do not come much bigger than holding football's showpiece event in a desert peninsula of 2.7 million without a strong sporting tradition. Twelve months before the November 21, 2022 kick-off, the Qatari capital Doha, which is hosting almost the entire tournament, is dotted with roadworks and building sites that are causing chaos for its inhabitants. With some Qatari infrastructure projects delayed by the pandemic, the clock is ticking more loudly than organisers might have liked, just as scrutiny of the preparations starts to rise.
Klopp: “Everybody Was So Happy” For Minamino

Yesterday’s 4-0 drubbing of Arsenal saw every player who lined up in Liverpool’s front three find the scoresheet, including substitute Takumi Minamino. The 26-year-old came off the bench with just 15 minutes left in the match, but he needed less than a minute to get his goal. Manager Jürgen Klopp...
Qatar and PSG, a lasting bond beyond the 2022 World Cup

Qatar's investment in French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and its use of the club as a central tool for the gas-rich emirate's soft power diplomacy over the past decade, is unlikely to change after next year's World Cup, experts predict.  "Paris Saint-Germain is central to this policy.
Bayern Munich suffer surprise defeat at struggling Augsburg

Bayern Munich crashed to a shock defeat as the Bundesliga leaders were beaten 2-1 by Augsburg at the WWK Arena.The hosts, who had only won twice in the league this season coming into the match, went 2-0 up in the first half via Mads Pedersen in the 23rd minute and a 35th-minute Andre Hahn header.Robert Lewandowski replied in the 38th minute but Julian Nagelsmann’s team could not rescue themselves as they dropped points for only the third time this term.The champions remain four points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who host Stuttgart on Saturday.Augsburg move up from 16th to 15th,...
Wesley Fofana ‘keen on Manchester United move’ as Chelsea ‘resume talks’ with Leicester star

What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
Tottenham is the latest club interested in Juventus star

When you have a squad packed with quality players like Juventus’, expect clubs to circle. This has been the case for the Bianconeri, as European rivals look to sign some of their stars. The latest player catching the attention of top European clubs is Matthijs de Ligt. Juve considers the...
Tottenham vs Leeds predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Tottenham are hosting Leeds United in north London on Sunday, as the visitors look to revive their struggling early-season form, while Spurs aim to earn their first Premier League win under new manager Antonio Conte.Spurs drew 0-0 at Everton in Conte’s first game in charge before the international break. In between that game and this one, Harry Kane has scored seven goals for his country and returns from England duty full of confidence in a major boost for Conte.Leeds are still searching for their form of last season and remain without key players.Here is everything you need to know.When is...
Danilo is the latest casualty from the Juventus playing squad

Danilo is the latest player to be added to the list of players that Juventus have to worry about being available for the coming weeks, having lasted just 15 minutes of the win over Lazio. The Brazilian collided with defender Hysaj in a 50-50 whilst we were in attack, and...
